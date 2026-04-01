7 Best New Movies & TV Shows to Watch on Peacock in April

No, it’s not a joke. It really is April 1st. We’ve made it to a new month and with that new month comes updates to programming across the various streaming platforms. With everyone adding new television shows and movies to their lineups for the month, it can be a little overwhelming to figure out exactly what to watch — especially since most of the offerings are available only for a limited time and there’s a lot of great content to choose from.

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To help make deciding what to stream a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of the seven best movies and television shows added to Peacock this month to watch. The streamer has a wide range of new additions to choose from and we think that these are some options you won’t want to miss.

7) Marvel’s Blade Trilogy (April 1st)

Right of the bat, here’s a three-for-one. Added to Peacock on April 1st is Marvel’s best trilogy: the three original Blade movies. Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004) all star Wesley Snipes as the titular hero, telling the story of the half-vampire “daywalker”.

The trio of films are technically comic book movies, but they also work as solid horror films with a unique blend of comic book elements and classic horror. While the first film is arguable the best of the three, they’re all great films to watch even if you aren’t a big comic book person.

6) Interstellar (April 1st)

Did you watch Project Hail Mary in theaters and now find yourself craving more sweeping space-oriented sci-fi? Peacock has you covered this month with Interstellar. Christopher Nolan’s 2014 epic is an absolute masterpiece of a movie that, while not as humorous as Project Hail Mary, will still inspire a sense of wonder and hope.

The film follows former NASA test pilot Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) who is enlisted to pilot a spacecraft through a distant wormhole as part of a mission to colonize another planet to preserve humanity as the Earth dies due to climatological devastation. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine and it’s a truly gorgeous film.

5) The Miniature Wife (April 9th)

Looking for a good binge watch? All 10 episodes of Peacock’s new original series, The Miniature Wife, debuts on the platform on April 9th.

When a world-renowned scientist on the verge of a miraculous scientific breakthrough accidentally shrinks his wife down to six inches tall, their already sizeable marital problems grow even larger.

4) The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (April 1st)

If you loved Project Hail Mary, Interstellar is too serious for you, but you still want something space related in terms of sci-fi, then The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy might be a good choice for you. An adaptation of Douglas Adams’ book series, the film has a stacked cast featuring Martin Freeman, Sam Rockwell, Mos Def, Zooey Deschanel< Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, John Malkovich, and the voices of Stephen Fry, Helen Mirren, Richard Griffiths, Thomas Lennon, Ian McNeice, and Alan Rickman.

The film follows Arthur Dent (Freeman) who discovers on a random Thursday that his home is set to be demolished to make room for a bypass. As he tries to prevent this from happening, his friend Ford Prefect (Def) reveals he’s actually an alien journalist working on a universal guide book and Earth is set to be demolished that day by Vogons to make room for a hyperspace bypass — and Ford rescues Arthur by the two of them stowing away on an alien ship. The movie is a funny, galactic adventure.

3) Pulp Fiction (April 1st)

Easily Quentin Tarantino’s best-known film, Pulp Fiction arrives on Peacock in April and is a great choice to watch during the month — even if you’ve seen it several times before.

A black comedy crime film, Pulp Fiction is presented in a nonlinear fashion and tells four intertwining tales of crime and violence in Los Angeles. The movie stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman. Really, if you haven’t watched this one before, you absolutely need to fix that.

2) Dead Poets Society (April 1st)

Originally released in 1989, Dead Poets Society stars Robin Williams, as John Keating, a new English teacher at the fictional elite boarding school Welton Academy whose teaching of poetry inspires his students in this moving coming of age story. The film also stars Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, Gale Hansen, Dylan Kussman, and more.

The film was a critical success and was nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Williams, and Best Original Screenplay, the latter of which it did win.

1) Face/Off (April 1st)

Face/Off is honestly one of the best films of the 1990s, even if the sci-fi action thriller does have a genuinely wild premise. The film stars John Travolta as an FBI agent and Nicholas Cage as a terrorist who, thanks to an experimental surgery that swaps their faces, switch identities. No, it doesn’t have to make sense. The movie is simply great.

The thing that makes Face/Off so great and a must watch this month is the performances. Both Travolta and Cage are doing double duty not only playing a character but playing the other actor playing their character as well. It’s surprisingly complex and the stars bring so much skill and nuance to their roles that it’s almost impossible to not get sucked in. If you watch just one movie on this list in April, this is the one.

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