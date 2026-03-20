Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in April 2026

Welcome to Spring, friends! The end of March is rapidly approaching and that means warmer weather and new streaming content across all the major platforms. Getting ahead of the end of the month, Peacock has released their lineup for April 2026 and it’s shaping up to be a good month. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is coming to the platform early in the month, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of television and movies that subscribers can enjoy as we head into the brighter days of spring.
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April is going to be a great month for movies on Peacock. The month kicks off with some great arrivals, including Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity, Kung Fu Panda, and Kung Fu Panda 2, and Interstellar just to name a few. Later in the month, in addition to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 we’ll be getting Five Nights at Freddy’s as well.
On the television side of things, there’s a lot to enjoy there as well. The Miniature Wife debuts on the platform April 9th, a brand-new Peacock Original. The premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 is also hitting the platform on April 15th. Want to see what else is headed to Peacock in April? Check out the full list below.
April 1st
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
Airplane!
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Bee Movie
Blade
Balde II
Blade: Trinity
Captain Underpants
Casino
Changing Lanes
The Change-Up
Crocodile Dundee
Dante’s Peak
Dark Waters
Dazed and Confused
Dead Poets Society
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Face/Off
The Fighter
A Fish Called Wanda
Gangs of New York
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Hot Tub Time Machine
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jeopardy! Library Episodes Refresh
Jesus Christ Superstar
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Land*
Legend
Let Him Go*
Liar, Liar
Noah
The Other Woman
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Red Eye
Road to Perdition
Road Trip
Scarface
Sea of Love
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Space Jam
Step Brothers
Straight Outta Compton
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
There Will Be Blood
This Is the End*
Tommy Boy
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Wheel of Fortune Library Episodes Refresh
When Harry Met Sally
April 2nd
The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Valley After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
April 3rd
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
One year after the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a shocking new chapter of terror begins when former security guard Mike’s sister, Abby, sneaks out in search of her animatronic friends: Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. As terrifying events begin to unfold, dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s are revealed, unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
April 5th
Buried in the Backyard, Season 6 – Finale (Oxygen)
April 6th
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Premiere (Bravo)
Girls Need Love, Season 1 – Streaming Premiere (Maverick Entertainment)
Strays
April 7th
Piece By Piece
St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
April 9th
The Miniature Wife – Premiere, All Episodes, 10 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
When a world-renowned scientist on the verge of a miraculous scientific breakthrough accidentally shrinks his wife down to six inches tall, their already sizeable marital problems grow even larger.
April 10th
If I Can’t Have You – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Marc appears to have it all—a stable marriage, a good life—until a chance encounter with Marissa, a magnetic and mysterious woman, pulls him into a 48- hour spiral of passion and danger. What begins as a fiery affair quickly turns dark when Marissa’s obsession takes over. As her behavior grows more possessive and unhinged, Marc is forced to confront the cost of his betrayal—his marriage, his safety, and the lives of those he loves may all be at risk.
April 12th
Philly Homicide, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)
April 15th
The Voice, Season 29 – Finale (NBC)
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 2 – Premiere, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Love Island: Beyond the Villa” follows former Islanders as they return to their homes after a life-altering summer in Fiji and navigate their newfound fame. Surrounded by familiar faces and past connections, these Islanders test their romantic relationships in the real world, resolve unfinished business with their exes and discover that life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges.
House of Villains, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Original)
The Official. House of Villains Podcast, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)
April 17th
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels – Premiere (Peacock Original)* Known for his charisma, storytelling, and athleticism, Shawn Michaels is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE history and was a cornerstone of WWE’s success in the 1990s and 2000s. After retiring from his Hall of Fame career in 2010, Shawn largely walked away from the business. However, when his best friend, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, needed a hand with WWE’s blossoming developmental system, Shawn Michaels returned to his roots to take over the WWE Performance Center and groom the Superstars of tomorrow. This documentary will take viewers on an unprecedented tour of NXT, while simultaneously reliving Shawn’s professional and very personal journey that led him to the place he is today.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Finale (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
April 19th
Philly Homicide, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)
April 20th
Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken
April 21st
Nosferatu
Ordinary Angels
April 25th
Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
April 26th
Five Nights At Freddy’s
April 28th
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 23 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
April 30th
Spirit Untamed
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