Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in April 2026

Welcome to Spring, friends! The end of March is rapidly approaching and that means warmer weather and new streaming content across all the major platforms. Getting ahead of the end of the month, Peacock has released their lineup for April 2026 and it’s shaping up to be a good month. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is coming to the platform early in the month, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of television and movies that subscribers can enjoy as we head into the brighter days of spring.

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April is going to be a great month for movies on Peacock. The month kicks off with some great arrivals, including Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity, Kung Fu Panda, and Kung Fu Panda 2, and Interstellar just to name a few. Later in the month, in addition to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 we’ll be getting Five Nights at Freddy’s as well.

On the television side of things, there’s a lot to enjoy there as well. The Miniature Wife debuts on the platform April 9th, a brand-new Peacock Original. The premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 is also hitting the platform on April 15th. Want to see what else is headed to Peacock in April? Check out the full list below.

April 1st

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Airplane!

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Bee Movie

Blade

Balde II

Blade: Trinity

Captain Underpants

Casino

Changing Lanes

The Change-Up

Crocodile Dundee

Dante’s Peak

Dark Waters

Dazed and Confused

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Face/Off

The Fighter

A Fish Called Wanda

Gangs of New York

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Hot Tub Time Machine

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jeopardy! Library Episodes Refresh

Jesus Christ Superstar

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Land*

Legend

Let Him Go*

Liar, Liar

Noah

The Other Woman

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

The Prince of Egypt

Pulp Fiction

Red Eye

Road to Perdition

Road Trip

Scarface

Sea of Love

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Space Jam

Step Brothers

Straight Outta Compton

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

There Will Be Blood

This Is the End*

Tommy Boy

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Wheel of Fortune Library Episodes Refresh

When Harry Met Sally

April 2nd

The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Valley After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

April 3rd

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

One year after the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a shocking new chapter of terror begins when former security guard Mike’s sister, Abby, sneaks out in search of her animatronic friends: Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. As terrifying events begin to unfold, dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s are revealed, unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

April 5th

Buried in the Backyard, Season 6 – Finale (Oxygen)

April 6th

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Premiere (Bravo)

Girls Need Love, Season 1 – Streaming Premiere (Maverick Entertainment)

Strays

April 7th

Piece By Piece

St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

April 9th

The Miniature Wife – Premiere, All Episodes, 10 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

When a world-renowned scientist on the verge of a miraculous scientific breakthrough accidentally shrinks his wife down to six inches tall, their already sizeable marital problems grow even larger.

April 10th

If I Can’t Have You – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Marc appears to have it all—a stable marriage, a good life—until a chance encounter with Marissa, a magnetic and mysterious woman, pulls him into a 48- hour spiral of passion and danger. What begins as a fiery affair quickly turns dark when Marissa’s obsession takes over. As her behavior grows more possessive and unhinged, Marc is forced to confront the cost of his betrayal—his marriage, his safety, and the lives of those he loves may all be at risk.

April 12th

Philly Homicide, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

April 15th

The Voice, Season 29 – Finale (NBC)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 2 – Premiere, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Love Island: Beyond the Villa” follows former Islanders as they return to their homes after a life-altering summer in Fiji and navigate their newfound fame. Surrounded by familiar faces and past connections, these Islanders test their romantic relationships in the real world, resolve unfinished business with their exes and discover that life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges.

House of Villains, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Original)

The Official. House of Villains Podcast, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

April 17th

The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels – Premiere (Peacock Original)* Known for his charisma, storytelling, and athleticism, Shawn Michaels is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE history and was a cornerstone of WWE’s success in the 1990s and 2000s. After retiring from his Hall of Fame career in 2010, Shawn largely walked away from the business. However, when his best friend, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, needed a hand with WWE’s blossoming developmental system, Shawn Michaels returned to his roots to take over the WWE Performance Center and groom the Superstars of tomorrow. This documentary will take viewers on an unprecedented tour of NXT, while simultaneously reliving Shawn’s professional and very personal journey that led him to the place he is today. ​

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Finale (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

April 19th

Philly Homicide, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

April 20th

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken

April 21st

Nosferatu

Ordinary Angels

April 25th

Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

April 26th

Five Nights At Freddy’s

April 28th

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 23 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

April 30th

Spirit Untamed

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