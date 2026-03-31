Every Anime Coming to Netflix in April 2026

After an exciting first quarter, the Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and Netflix returns with another lineup of exciting series. Usually, Crunchyroll streams most of the new series each quarter, but Netflix has its own range of unique and exclusive shows for fans across the globe. The streaming giant has been venturing into the world of anime for quite a while now, and it already has an exciting range of series available for fans to dive into. This April, the platform will be streaming some of the most anticipated sequels as well as new anime and reviving older series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the lineup doesn’t include dozens of series like Crunchyroll’s Spring 2026 schedule, each one of the series coming to Netflix is intriguing enough to captivate fans. What’s on Netflix has shared a new list of series that will begin streaming on the platform, which also includes One Piece‘s highly anticipated return.

7) Dorohedoro Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

After six years, MAPPA’s underrated dark fantasy is returning with a second season on April 1st, 2026. The story follows Caiman, who has been turned into a half-reptile and half-man by dark magic and has lost his memories. The second season will continue his journey as he comes across more powerful enemies while looking for answers about how to return to normal.

6) The Ramparts of Ice

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

The anime adaptation of Kocha Agasawa’s manga, the same creator as Shonen Jump‘s You and I Are Polar Opposites, will be streaming exclusively on Netflix starting April 2nd, 2026. The story centers around Koyuki Higawa, who maintains a wall between herself and others as she finds herself inept at dealing with people. However, her life takes a drastic turn when she encounters Minato Amamiya and forms new bonds with those in her high school.

5) Wind Breaker Season 2

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

The first season of this beloved high school action series was added to the platform last month, and the latest Season 2 will begin streaming on April 2nd. The second season takes place right after the first season’s finale and wraps up the KEEL Arc. It also focuses on Tasuku Tsubakino, one of the Four Kings of Bofurin, during the Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arc.

4) Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

One of the most underrated sci-fi anime of all time will be arriving on Netflix on April 4th, 2026. The original series was released in 2021 and didn’t get the recognition it deserved despite receiving critical acclaim. The story is set in the span of 100 years, following the AI songstress Vivy, who embarks on a journey to save mankind from a devastating future.

3) One Piece: Elbaph Island Arc

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

After three months of hiatus, One Piece will be making its return to adapt the most anticipated arc in the story so far. The anime has also changed its schedule to 26 episodes per year instead of a weekly release. The arc takes place in the fabled land of the Giants, where the crew encounters even more frightening opponents. While the anime will make its official return on April 5th on Crunchyroll, Netflix will begin streaming weekly from April 11th.

2) Dandelion

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The anime is based on the Gintama creator’s debut one-shot, which was released 24 years ago. The seven-episode-long series will begin streaming on April 16th, consisting of original and extended scenes not included in the manga. The story follows Tetsuo Tanba and Misaki Kurogane, two Angels associated with the Send-Off Department of the Japanese Angel Federation, whose main task is to help Earthbound spirits find peace.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The second season of this hit Shonen Jump series will land in April, although Netflix has yet to confirm an exact date. Season 2 debuted in Summer 2026 and is already streaming in selected regions of Asia, but it will finally make its global debut on the platform soon. It adapts the flashback arc, Hidden Inventory/Premature Death, centering around Gojo’s high school years and the intense Shibuya Incident Arc that turns the jujutsu world upside down.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



