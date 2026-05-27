7 Fatalities We Need To Finally See in Mortal Kombat 3 (To Fix a Big Problem)

The Mortal Kombat franchise is alive and well after a successful reboot and an even more successful sequel, and now a third Mortal Kombat film is in the early stages. The franchise is stacked with characters who haven’t had their chance to shine yet, but there’s another element of the franchise that could use some shine, and that’s the franchise’s iconic fatalities. Up to this point, many of those notable finishers have yet to be featured on the big screen, and we’ve got 7 that we need to finally see in Mortal Kombat III.

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While there have certainly been elements of some iconic fatalities used in both recent films, the new movies still don’t ever go all out with a finishing move as they do in the games. Some of that is tied to how things need to play out in terms of the story, while other times it’s more about putting several elements from multiple Fatalities together to create what might be considered an ultimate version. We see some of that in the final finishing move from Kitana in the sequel, but there’s still something missing from these translations on the whole, and the third film could really go all out and bring some of these brutal finishers to life in a more direct way, which would fix that issue. Here are 7 fatalities we hope to see in the sequel.

7. Baraka – Take A Spin

Let’s start with Mortal Kombat 9 and the always lethal warrior Baraka. Baraka has two main Fatalities in the game, but the one that really steals the show is the Take A Spin finisher. This move sees Baraka impale his opponent with one claw and lift him up in the air. Then Baraka spins the opponent on the impaling claw while bringing up the other claw to cleave off limbs as the poor soul spins. It’s bloody and brutal, and it would look fantastic on screen.

6. Nightwolf – Komo-tose

One of the characters we hope shows up in the third film is the mighty Nightwolf, and he’s got a few brutal fatalities to choose from. For this list, we are going with Mortal Kombat 11’s Komo-tose, which starts with Nightwolf snapping his opponent’s neck so powerfully that it twists in the opposite direction. Then Nightwolf swings his tomahawk and sends his opponent up in the air before catching them on his shoulders, and that’s when the giant bear spirit appears behind him and tears the opponent apart. If you are going to bring in Nightwolf for Mortal Kombat III, this would be one way to make his introduction leave an impression.

5. Skarlet – Make It Rain

Moving back to Mortal Kombat 9, this time it’s the ever-deadly Skarlet in the spotlight, and while both of her fatalities are brutal and bloody, we are focusing on the one known as Make It Rain. Skarlet starts by stabbing herself in the side, and then she turns into blood and goes underground. She appears beneath her opponent and then fires tendrils up to lift her opponent into the air, and as the opponent is suspended in the air, Skarlet cuts them open and then stands underneath as the blood rains down. This is easily one of the more disturbing fatalities and would certainly make an impression in the sequel.

4. Scorpion Eye Pulling Victory

Next, we’ll shift to the newest entry in the franchise, Mortal Kombat 1, and this time, Scorpion is up to bat. While many of his fatalities in the game look fantastic, the one that leaves the biggest impression is his Eye Pulling Victory, which has him launch his opponent in the air and then sends his roped kanas through the opponent’s torso. They emerge from the other side and then double back, piercing through the back of the opponent’s head and through their eyes before pulling off the head and launching it into Scorpion’s hand.

3. Kitana – Royal Blender

Kitana had a huge role in Mortal Kombat II and is poised to also have a big role in the third film, so it will be a perfect opportunity to include a more recent Fatality. Kitana’s Royal Blender fatality is in Mortal Kombat 1, and her finisher has her launch her fan blades towards her opponent as they are lifted in the air. One fan is at the bottom and the other at the top, and they then start spinning fast and moving towards each other, with the opponent being eviscerated into pieces as they move closer together, leaving nothing but a pile on the ground.

2. Liu Kang – Splitter

Liu Kang will likely be back when the third film arrives, and that’s why this next fatality would be perfect for his return. The fatality comes from Mortal Kombat X and is known as Splitter, and the reasoning for that name becomes apparent quite quickly. First, Kang flip kicks his opponent high into the air, and then he builds up fire around his feet before launching after them. A fiery missile dropkick connects, and Kang’s feet end up in the middle of the opponent’s torso, and Kang finishes them off by pulling his feet apart and splitting the opponent in half. It’s certainly one way to make a statement with a finisher.

1. Ermac – Vitruvian Maim

For the final entry on this list, we are going with the ever-powerful Ermac, who is one of the characters that fans hope to see brought into the movie universe in the third film. In Mortal Kombat 1, Ermac delivers an amazing fatality known as the Vitruvian Maim, and he starts by putting his opponent in the air. Then he starts to move them around like a clock, but each time they twist, they leave the outer layer of their body behind. The first layer is hands and feet, and the second breaks at the knees and elbows, followed by an implosion that brings a compressed body slamming to the floor. If Ermac is going to take someone down, this would be an awfully insane way to make it happen on the screen.

Mortal Kombat II is in theaters now.

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