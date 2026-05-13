7 Major Mortal Kombat Characters Still Missing From the Movies After MK 2

Mortal Kombat II has brought in a number of fan-favorites to the big screen, including Johnny Cage, Kitana, Quan Chi, and more, and it’s also brought a few fighters back from the dead as well. Even with those additions and returns, there are plenty of characters from the video games that haven’t had their chance to make it into the two reboot films, and they all show incredible potential. That’s why we are breaking down the 7 characters still missing from the movies and why they would be perfect for Mortal Kombat III and beyond.

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7. Darrius

Another interesting character in the franchise is Darrius, who made his debut in Mortal Kombat Deception, which was the sixth game in the series. Darrius implements schemes and gets people to follow along with those schemes by presenting himself as a freedom fighter, but his methods to get the job done push him further into villain territory more often than not.

As for what he can do on the battlefield, Darrius boasts an impressive combo of speed and strength, and his strength is especially noteworthy, even against some truly impressive foes. He can also fire projectiles, but his truly powerful skills tend to be his vicious kicks, though he also boasts a mean uppercut. He’s an interesting character to be sure, but his backstory isn’t as interesting as others on this list.

6. Nightwolf

One of the earlier additions to the Mortal Kombat roster is Nightwolf, who made his debut in Mortal Kombat 3. Nightwolf is a deadly Native American warrior and shaman who can wreak havoc with a Tomahawk, though he also has access to powerful magic.

I tend to prefer the version seen in Mortal Kombat 11, which treated the Nightwolf name as a mantle that was passed down by members of the Matoka Tribe. This also means that whoever is the Nightwolf can access a host of different abilities and powers, and you can also tap into past Nightwolf mantle holders and their memories and experiences if you really want to dive in.

5. Sheeva

Another strong competitor for the next tournament is Sheeva, who is a member of the Shokan race. The Shokan race all have four arms and dragon scales, and they are able to hit opponents with fireballs and vicious stomps, though their version of a bear hug with vicious punches might be their most devastating skill.

Sheeva has an interesting history as well, as while she is aligned with Shao Khan at times, she has no issues siding with the heroes if the situation calls for it and it’s in the Shokan’s best interest. She even became the Queen of the Shokan at one point, so there are several angles that could be explored in the next film.

4. Cyrax

Another great character who can make an impact is the cybernetic assassin Cyrax, who not only has a killer design but also an origin story that would resonate on screen. While some of the details change across the different timelines, the main crux of Cyrax’s story is that he was part of the Lin Kuei clan, which also included Sub-Zero, and Sub-Zero ultimately defected from the clan over their choice to turn all of its members into cyborgs.

Cyrax was turned into one of these cyborgs, but later regains their soul and helps the heroes. There were other Cyborg warriors of this ilk, but in the original timeline, they are separate characters. In the new timeline, the female Cyrax has all of their abilities, but regardless of which version they choose to spotlight, Cyrax’s connections to other characters and compelling backstory would make them a perfect fit for the sequel.

3. Erron Black

One of the best newer additions to the franchise is the immortal gunslinger Erron Black, who made his debut in Mortal Kombat X. Black essentially made a deal with Shang Tsung to attain his own piece of immortality, and so far, he’s lived for around 150 years. That gives him an experience edge for sure, and it’s also partly why he’s so proficient in an array of weapons.

Instead of magic or more technological weaponry, Erron Black is all about twin revolvers, rifles, and blades, and it’s part of why he’s so fun to play in the games. He immediately stands apart from many of the other fighters, especially with stylish moves like his Money Shot, which has him ricocheting a bullet off a coin to hit his enemy. Black has all sorts of potential in future films, so hopefully, Mortal Kombat III will finally be where we see him make his film debut.

2. Shinnok

One of the most powerful characters in Mortal Kombat actually debuted in one of the franchise’s spinoffs, and they’ve continued to have an impact ever since. Shinnok is a fallen elder god of death who made his debut in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, and in the games since then has become one of the main antagonists across the franchise.

Shinnok is the ruler of the Netherrealm and is the son of a Titan, so it makes sense that he is one of the more powerful characters in the entire franchise. The games present Raiden as the one who ultimately beheads him, and a Raiden vs Shinnok battle would likely be fantastic on the big screen. Hopefully, we’ll get to see that play out at some point in the films, and Mortal Kombat III could be the perfect place to make that happen.

1. Ermac

Ermac made his debut in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and he is one of the more mysterious characters in the franchise. Ermac is actually made up of multiple souls that were killed in Outworld, and those souls were bound and controlled by Shao Khan. He is also incredibly powerful, boasting telekinesis, teleportation, levitation, Hado-Energy, Soul projectiles, and more amongst his arsenal.

In one timeline, Ermac is freed of Shao Khan’s influence and ultimately joins the heroes, but regardless of the timeline, Ermac’s main goal is to always help Outworld, and that could be incredibly interesting to explore in a Mortal Kombat III. Time will tell if they go that direction, but it would make for some amazing battles and could be the foundation of a compelling story, too.

Mortal Kombat II is in theaters now.

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