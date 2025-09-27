3 Badass Mortal Kombat Characters That Still Need a Movie Appearance

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to bring several high-profile characters to the reboot universe, including, most notably, Johnny Cage, who will be played by Karl Urban. When Mortal Kombat 2 hits theaters, it will be the fourth live-action adaptation of the iconic fighting game, and over the years, fans have seen some of their favorites grace the big screen, including beloved characters like Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Scorpion, and more. There are a host of characters that have yet to make an appearance in the films, however, and we are highlighting 3 badass fighters who still need their chance to shine.

3. Erron Black

While Mortal Kombat features no shortage of fighters with elemental and supernatural abilities, there is still an array of characters who rely on more traditional means of combat, including the aforementioned Johnny Cage. One such fighter is Erron Black, and if the idea of an immortal gunslinger sounds awesome, it absolutely is.

Erron Black made his debut in Mortal Kombat X, and after a deal made with Shang Tsung, he has lived for over 150 years and counting. Despite the whole immortality thing, Black still relies on his old faithfuls like his twin revolvers, rifles, sand grenades, caltrops, and a Tarkatan blade, and he’s deadly with all of them.

It’s not hard to dream up the possibilities of what a battle between Erron Black and any number of heroes in the film could be, especially if his enemy has powers like Sub-Zero or Sonya Blade to spice up the battle. Hopefully, that fight includes his trademark Money Shot, which is when he flips a coin in the air and ricochets a bullet off it and hits his opponent, because it rules.

2. Fujin

When you mention the words Mortal Kombat, it doesn’t take too long before the God of Thunder Raiden comes to mind. That makes sense since he’s a pillar of the franchise, not only in terms of being a powerful character but also in his meaning and importance to the overall story and mythology. He’s not the only heroic God in the franchise, however, and it’s about time his younger brother Fujin got some big-screen shine too.

Fujin actually made his debut way back in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, but he wasn’t playable until Mortal Kombat 4. That said, it wasn’t until Mortal Kombat 11 that Fujin really got his chance to stand out, and as the Wind God, he made quite the impression. Fujin is a beast when a player knows how to use his arsenal of abilities, and his varied skillset would make for some truly awesome fight sequences if he made the jump to film.

That’s only part of why he’s a great pick, as his relation to Raiden and what led to their initial falling out are rich concepts full of opportunities for character development and drama. Fujin actually chose to leave the Sky Temple and live amongst humanity, creating a rift between himself and Raiden that led to the only battle between the two brothers. Fujin’s decision has led to him having a much different outlook than Raiden regarding humanity, and it would be great to see that contrast onscreen and the reactions from the rest of the team in real time.

1. Skarlet

You might be wondering how you top an immortal gunslinger and a Wind God, and it’s certainly a tall task, at least unless you happen to be a blood mage. It turns out Mortal Kombat has one of the deadliest wielders of blood magik around in Skarlet, and if you’ve seen gameplay of her in action, you know just how lethal she can be.

If you can master her moveset, Skarlet is incredibly deadly up close and from range, and her arsenal of moves just begs to be recreated on the big screen. It would require a lot of CG, but that’s true of Sub-Zero as well, and they made him look like a million bucks. They can certainly do the same for Skarlet, and if they did, they could lead to some truly amazing fight sequences.

Just imagine a sequence against Kitana in the sequel where Skarlet throws a Bloodshot projectile and then hits Bloodport, which has Skarlet turning into a blood form and teleporting behind her. Then she hits Blood Spatter, which delivers a circular explosion of blood around her that knocks Kitana back to the ground, and since she’s now at a distance, Skarlet hits Blood Tentacle, where she steps herself and summons a blood tentacle to hit Kitana from afar. Gnarly right? Yeah, and it would look amazing on screen.

There’s also the fact that Skarlet has a personal connection to both Shao Kahn and Erron Black, and while the latter was a fling, Kahn is much more important to her, as he took her in and taught Skarlet how to harness blood magic. She becomes like a daughter to Kahn, and since Kahn will be featured in the new film, this would be a great way to introduce her to the big-screen franchise.

Mortal Kombat 2 will land in theaters on May 15, 2026.

