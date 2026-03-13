5 Goriest Fatalities In Mortal Kombat History, Ranked

If there’s one thing that Mortal Kombat is famous for, it’s fatalities. They not only make the game great but also define it. Not long after the game’s release, it helped lead to the creation of the ESRB. Violence and gore go hand-in-hand in the franchise, and a person’s perception of gore is pretty subjective. To find the goriest fatalities, we looked at them all and settled on those that are objectively gory in principle. Otherwise, the goriest would fall to the latest game with the best visuals. Instead, these fatalities are ranked on how disturbing a manner they are to brutally kill someone.

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5) Kung Lao – “Vertical Slice”

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In Mortal Kombat II, the devs upped the gore factor by introducing several new characters and fatalities. One of the nastiest from the game was Kung Lao’s “Vertical Slice.” In his two main fatalities, Kung Lao uses his hat to decapitate or slice opponents in half. Decapitation seems less gory than the other option because it involves Kung Lao taking his hat and quickly slicing it through the opponent’s body, from head to groin. They then fall apart onto the ground as gore leaves their bisected head and chest cavities.

4) Ermac – “Mind Over Splatter”

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One of the more horrifying fatalities comes in 2011’s Mortal Kombat, where Ermac uses his telekinesis to perform “Mind Over Splatter.” The move sees Ermac lift his opponent into the air, where they quiver for a brief moment. He then deftly moves his arms out, causing both the arms and legs to tear off the still-living victim. Once this painful indignity registers in the waning mind of the poor schlub on the receiving end, Ermac smashes their head into the ground, crushing it in a sickening splat. It’s incredibly gory and a great fatality to pull off against a buddy.

3) Sub-Zero – “Spine Rip”

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The original Mortal Kombat was one of the main reasons the U.S. government established the ESRB to protect children from violent imagery in video games. While the game was overall violent, Sub-Zero’s “Spine Rip” fatality pushed several lawmakers over the edge. The fatality has been made even gorier over the years, but the very nature of what he does is absolutely disgusting. Once executed, Sub-Zero moves in the same manner as an uppercut, but he briefly pauses and rips off his opponent’s head, tearing out their still-intact spine as their body slumps to the floor while he victoriously holds up their head.

2) Mileena – “Face Feast”

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Mileena joined the fight in Mortal Kombat II, and her nastiest fatality is “Face Feast.” The name alone is enough to send shivers down a person’s spine, but fortunately for her victims, the pain and fear don’t last long. In Mortal Kombat XL, she executes the fatality by stabbing the victim in the head with her sais. She then puts her foot into their groin to gain leverage and rips off their head before enjoying a tasty meal of their face. Once sated, she drops the faceless head onto the floor and walks away, leaving the ghastly image for the viewer to enjoy.

1) Sheeva – “Skin Rip”

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In Mortal Kombat III, players got the chance to enjoy using Sheeva’s fun little “Skin Rip” fatality. The name perfectly describes what she does, and if you’ve ever thought, ‘It would really suck to have all of my skin violently ripped from my still-living body,’ then you likely wouldn’t enjoy Sheeva’s fatality. She walks up to her opponent, makes a move toward the ground, and all of their skin falls to the floor as their still-living skeletal remains stand there in agony while screaming. It’s horrific, to be sure, and it’s certainly one of the goriest, yet disturbing, fatalities in all of Mortal Kombat.

Which fatality do you think is the goriest in Mortal Kombat history? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!