Mortal Kombat Movie Now Available for Free

The Mortal Kombat movie from 2021 is now available for free. The timing of the free movie giveaway comes at a perfect time for fans of the fighting game series, as Mortal Kombat II just hit movie theaters in the United States this week. And so far, the sequel has generated a similar reception to its predecessor, as evidenced by its 65 and 90 scores on Rotten Tomatoes, which are similar to the first movie’s scores of 55 and 85. In the process, the sequel has set a franchise record on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Those who are interested in hitting the theaters to check out the new release, but haven’t seen the first movie, can now easily remedy this via Microsoft Rewards, where the movie is being given out for free. As Wario64 reports, a digital copy of the movie is free with Microsoft Rewards after activating a punch card and completing a variety of tasks, which are all very straightforward and easy to do. More specifically, it includes completing the following tasks: watch a trailer for the second movie, check out movie times near you, download a Bing wallpaper for the second movie, check out Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition, listen to the second movie’s soundtrack on Spotify, and then make seven searches with Bing. Because there is a 24-hour wait between each search, the quickest this can be completed is in seven days; however, those interested have 53 days to complete all these tasks.

Skipping the First Mortal Kombat Movie

Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat II are obviously more action-driven than story-driven; however, the latter is a direct sequel, and the two do connect narratively as a result. The first movie is essentially a setup for the second movie, which does mean it can be skipped, but you won’t get close to the full experience of the second movie without watching its predecessor first.

Meanwhile, those who did not enjoy the first movie will be happy to know that not only is the sequel better, but it is much more faithful to the video game series it adapts. Where the first movie at times felt like a generic action movie with Mortal Kombat characters, Mortal Kombat II feels much more like a Mortal Kombat movie.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.