All 10 He-Man Villains Confirmed for the Masters of the Universe Movie, Ranked by Excitement To See Them

Masters of the Universe is known for epic battles and larger-than-life characters, and while fans are excited to see the heroes of Eternia in the upcoming live-action film, even more . Those fans are in luck, too, as there are 11 villains in the mix for the new film, and we are breaking them down by how excited we are to see them get their due on the big screen.

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10. Pig Boy

We are starting things off with Pig Boy, who was featured in the original Masters of the Universe live-action film. The character was created because of a contest, and he ends up being one of Skeletor’s main minions in the film, which often has him carrying Skeletor’s staff. Pig Boy hasn’t been seen in footage yet, and while he is likely in the film in some small way, we might not see him until the film finally hits theaters.

9. Karg

Fans of the 1987 film might recognize the return of Karg to the franchise, as he was a completely original character created for the ’80s film. The character is still sporting a similar overall look and that crazy hair from the last film, as well as his patented hook hand, but now he has a new set of armor to go with it. It remains to be seen if Karg will take a more active role in the battles, but we can’t wait to see what the film has in store for him.

8. Spikor

Another villain that’s been spotted several times in the footage is Spikor, and even with characters like Goat Man and Beast Man in the mix, Spikor stands out immediately. His movie design makes him look lethal in a fight, and though we haven’t seen much of him in action yet, the fight he did appear in makes him look vicious, and hopefully, there’s more Spikor battles up the film’s sleeve.

7. Goat Man

One of the other villain powerhouses had only made his appearance in new Toylines, but that all changed with the newest footage. In the latest villains featurette, we finally saw Goat Man in action, and his grand stature makes even He-Man look a bit small. There’s also an over-the-top nature to Goat Man’s design that makes the film feel even more like the original cartoon, and I am here for all of it.

6. Gygor

Gygor is one of the more interesting characters in this group, as he was actually an unreleased character from the original toyline that got his toy debut much later than expected. Gygor is a gladiator gorilla, and so far, he’s only been seen in the Mattel Creations Brick Shop set. That does indicate he’ll at least make an appearance in the film, and if the film goes as hard with Gygor’s design as it has with the other villains, fans could be in for something special.

5. Beast Man

Thanks to recently released footage, we have seen the powerful Beast Man make his presence felt on Earth in an early battle with Adam, though this is before Adam finally becomes He-Man once more. The design captures the character’s deadly nature and imposing profile, and seeing him trample cars as he makes his way towards Adam looks amazing. Hopefully, there’s even more to see of Beast Man taking on our heroes in the full film.

4. Trap Jaw

One of the villains who has received a larger spotlight in trailers and footage is Trap Jaw, who seems to have bested Man-at-Arms at some point and almost takes out Adam as well. Trap Jaw has only really been showcased in one specific scene, though that showcase reveals his patented transforming arm, and it looks amazing in action. Trap Jaw looks to be an important villain in the new movie overall, and hopefully, we’ll get a rematch between him and Man-at-Arms towards the film’s conclusion.

3. Tri-Klops

Tri-Klops is easily one of the more recognizable characters from the series and the toyline, and yet he hasn’t been seen much in the film’s early footage. What has been shown though looks promising, especially because of a slick costume and a reworking of his specialty, as now the character has been turned into the team’s sniper, complete with a deadly sniper rifle. With a new design and skillset in tow, it’s now up to the film to showcase him in an epic way onscreen.

2. Evil-Lyn

While Skeletor runs the show, he wouldn’t be nearly as deadly or successful without the magical powerhouse that is Evil-Lyn. Thankfully for him, she’s back and better than ever in the new film, but for as present as she is in the trailers, we actually haven’t seen all that much of her in action.

Evil-Lyn has only been seen in brief glimpses so far, but we have seen part of a throwdown with Teela, which should be one of the film’s more thrilling encounters. There’s also the question of her loyalty to Skeletor and if that plays into the story, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

1. Skeletor

At the end of the day, there is only one arch nemesis for He-Man, and he happens to be one of the most iconic villains ever. We are, of course, speaking about Skeletor, and with every passing clip, the hype for Skeletor continues to soar.

The design for Skeletor feels like it smelled right out of the cartoon, and while the voice they created for Skeletor is appropriately menacing, there’s also a more lighthearted and campy side to the character that’s pulled from the cartoon as well. All those reasons and more are why we are most excited for Skeletor, and it doesn’t feel like we are alone in that excitement.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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