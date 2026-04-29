New Masters of the Universe Footage Reveals He-Man’s Villains in All Their Glory (Including Ones You Never Expected)

Masters of the Universe will make its long-awaited return to theaters very soon, and so many iconic characters from the franchise’s history are set to be a part of it. While the , there are still a number of characters who haven’t had the chance to shine. That’s changed though with the release of two new collections of footage, .

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Amazon MGM Studios released two new featurettes with lots of new footage, and one was focused on the heroes, while the other was focused on the villains. Starting with the villains footage, almost immediately there’s a villains showcase that includes Tri Klops, Spikor, Goat Man, and Karg. This is the first full-on look we’ve had at any of these characters in the footage released so far, and Karg is actually pretty close to his appearance in the 1987 Masters of the Universe film. Not to be outdone, we also get new looks at Beast Man, Trap Jaw, Evil-Lyn, and Skeletor, and you can check out the new footage below.

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While the villains are the focus of this one featurette, both sets of footage offer new looks at Skeletor. While those moments are brief, we get new dialogue in almost every single appearance, and they give us a more well-rounded idea of who this Skeletor is and how he relates to the classic animated series.

In the villain’s footage, we get a glimpse of Skeletor after he has taken down the heroes of Eternia, and he issues a threat to Fisto, saying, “I shall kill you one by one.” There’s also another moment in the hero’s footage where Skeletor says, “The universe shall quake in my shadow”. These all show the menacing side of Skeletor, but we also see the more lighthearted elements from the cartoon.

This happens in the villain’s featurette towards the end, where Skeletor is talking to He-Man. Skeletor starts out in typical menacing form, saying, “I am the villain”, but then he switches up to something more lighthearted and campy by ending it with, “and mmmm, does it feel good.” There are evidently more moments like this if the CinemaCon footage is anything to go by, and we can’t wait to see what else is in store.

While the villains get their due, the heroes get their time to shine as well. We get more scenes of Teela and Adam in the footage, as well as Man-At-Arms. One of the best parts though is seeing some of the other heroes get more dialogue and action sequences, including Roboto, Mekaneck, and Ram Man.

Mekaneck actually gets to show off in an action sequence, and there’s a great bit of dialogue between Adam and Ram Man before seeing an awesome sequence where Ram Man does his thing. The hype for Masters of the Universe is hitting a fever pitch, and release day can’t arrive fast enough.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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