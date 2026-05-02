All 17 Dwarves in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, Ranked by Strength

J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium establishes the Dwarves as a race uniquely born from the earth, crafted by the Vala Aulë rather than directly conceived by Eru Ilúvatar, the supreme god. This distinct origin granted the Children of Mahal an intrinsic physical resilience that separates them from the immortal Elves and the mortal Men of Middle-earth. In addition, their civilization prioritizes metallurgical mastery, subterranean architecture, and a rigid clan-based martial tradition that makes them some of the most formidable close-quarters combatants in the fictional universe. While their numbers dwindled by the dawn of the Third Age, their historical impact remained embedded in the stone of fortresses like Erebor and the ruined halls of Khazad-dûm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The narratives of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings present a specific cross-section of Dwarves, focusing primarily on the descendants of Durin’s Folk during their twilight era. The figures depicted across Tolkien’s novels and Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptations range from inexperienced scribes wielding slingshots to legendary kings capable of breaking Orcish phalanxes single-handedly. Their strength is measured by their battlefield accomplishments, their endurance under immense physical duress, and their capacity to lead defensive lines against the encroaching forces of darkness.

17) Bombur

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Bombur (Stephen Hunter) is, in Tolkien’s own characterization, the company’s most physically encumbered member, a dwarf whose appetite and mass consistently complicate the quest rather than advance it. In The Hobbit, he famously falls into the Enchanted Stream in Mirkwood and must be carried by the other dwarves for days afterward, a burden they shoulder at direct risk to themselves. The films assign him a brief moment dispatching goblins during the barrel sequence of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, but a single opportunistic engagement does not constitute a combat record. Furthermore, Tolkien records in the appendices that after the quest, Bombur became so overweight that six Dwarves were required to carry him from bed to table. A Dwarf who cannot move himself across a room cannot be ranked near those who held lines at Azanulbizar.

16) Ori

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

In The Hobbit, Ori’s (Adam Brown) most prominent attribute is his youth, and his most prominent weapon is a slingshot. Those two facts establish his position on this list more plainly than anything else recorded about him. While his courage is genuine, as Ori never flags on the quest and never asks to turn back, he’s not much of a warrior. Tolkien later confirms in the appendices, and the Fellowship discovers physically in The Fellowship of the Ring, that Ori survived the Quest of Erebor and joined Balin’s attempt to reclaim Moria, dying in the Chamber of Mazarbul. The Book of Mazarbul, the record he kept of the expedition’s final days, is the most significant individual contribution Ori makes across both novels. He was a chronicler of the war rather than one of its fighters, and that distinction matters when ranking strength.

15) Nori

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Tolkien gives Nori no individual combat moment in The Hobbit, and nothing in Peter Jackson’s trilogy changes that assessment in any meaningful way. Nori (Jed Brophy) operates throughout the films with the instincts of a thief, most comfortable in situations that reward misdirection and evasion rather than direct engagement. He wields a three-pronged staff with serviceable efficiency during group skirmishes, but that hardly makes him an impressive fighter. Nori survives the quest and lives out his years in Erebor, which confirms he was capable enough to endure the road’s demands. Yet, he’s only marginally above Ori, whose youth and inexperience represent a more fundamental limitation than Nori’s preference for avoidance over confrontation.

14) Bofur

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Tolkien’s novel identifies Bofur (James Nesbitt) primarily as Bombur’s brother and Bifur’s cousin, a relationship note rather than a fighter’s distinction. He carries a mattock in the films and deploys it with functional competence throughout the quest’s combat sequences, but nothing in either version of the story singles him out for any individual feat. His most plot-significant decision in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is staying behind in Lake-town with the injured Kíli, which removes him from the Lonely Mountain’s recapture entirely. That choice reflects the character’s decency rather than his combat limitations, but the net effect is the same, as Bofur’s battlefield record is thin across both the novel and the film trilogy.

13) Bifur

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

In Tolkien’s novel, Bifur (William Kircher) receives almost no individual attention. He is listed as a member of the company, described as wearing a yellow hood, and then treated as part of the collective for the remainder of the book. No individual combat moment, no distinctive martial detail, and no record of prior service distinguish him on the page. The embedded Orc blade in his skull, which anchors his entire characterization in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, is a creative invention by the filmmakers. Kircher’s performance builds something interesting around that detail, but a combat distinction that exists only on screen cannot override the absence of any equivalent in the source material.

12) Dori

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Tolkien confirmed in his notes that Dori is physically the strongest member of Thorin’s company. That strength is demonstrated directly in The Hobbit novel, where Dori carries Bilbo on his back through the goblin tunnels while simultaneously fighting off pursuit. Despite that feat, Dori’s battlefield record does not place him among the company’s elite fighters. He tends to hold rather than charge, serving as a reliable defensive presence rather than an offensive one. A Dwarf carrying a Hobbit through enemy-held tunnels on his back while defending himself is nonetheless operating at a level that most of the company below him on this list could not.

11) Glóin

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Glóin (Peter Hambleton) is among Thorin’s more experienced dwarves, a veteran whose readiness on the road reflects a career organized around service. In the novel, Tolkien establishes Glóin as one of the company’s functional fighters, reliable rather than spectacular. The most significant evidence of his standing is how he passes his axe and helmet to his son Gimli before the War of the Ring, weapons that The Lord of the Rings‘ most famous Dwarf carries through three of the most consequential battles of the Third Age. Glóin also appears at the Council of Elrond in The Fellowship of the Ring as a representative of Erebor, confirming his political and military relevance decades after the quest.

10) Thrór

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Tolkien’s appendices establish Thrór as a warrior king during his prime, a ruler who led Durin’s Folk through the prosperous age of Erebor and survived the catastrophe of Smaug’s arrival. His individual combat record is thin compared to the great fighters of his line, but he commanded armies and carried the authority of Durin’s Folk for decades. Sadly, the gold-sickness that consumed him during his exile, which Tolkien records as a corrupting force exacerbated by his lost Ring of Power, eroded his judgment long before it cost him his life. His fatal walk into Moria with a single companion reflects that deterioration, as that unfortunate decision led to his death at the hands of Khazad-dûm’s orcs.

9) Óin

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Óin (John Callen) serves as the company’s designated healer, a role that consistently undersells his combat credentials in both the novel and the films. Tolkien places him among the company’s fighters throughout The Hobbit, and the films develop that by arming him with an iron-headed staff that he deploys with the fluency of an experienced combatant. His medical intervention in Lake-town also keeps Kíli operational at a moment when losing a second fighter would have materially weakened the company. Finally, Tolkien’s appendices confirm that Óin subsequently joins Balin’s expedition into Moria, recorded in The Fellowship of the Ring, and survives deeper into the Mines than several members of that doomed party before meeting his end at the Watcher in the Water.

8) Balin

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Balin (Ken Stott) is the second eldest of Thorin’s company and the clearest example of a warrior whose significance resides in his leadership record. Tolkien’s appendices establish him as a veteran of the War of the Dwarves and Orcs, a conflict that consumed the entire Dwarven fighting population and created the conditions for the Quest of Erebor. On the road, he functions as Thorin’s most trusted senior advisor, the Dwarf sent ahead to scout, and the one consulted before critical decisions. His greatest act of command comes after the quest’s conclusion, when he leads the ill-fated expedition to reclaim Khazad-dûm and rules as Lord of Moria for five years before being killed by an Orc, his tomb later found by the Fellowship in The Fellowship of the Ring.

7) Thráin II

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Tolkien’s appendices in The Return of the King document that Thráin fought through the entirety of the War of the Dwarves and Orcs, survived direct combat with Azog at the Dimrill Gate, and organized the survivors of Durin’s Folk after Azanulbizar’s catastrophic losses. He subsequently led those survivors westward and kept Durin’s line intact under conditions of total exile. The gold-sickness and Sauron’s imprisonment at Dol Guldur destroy him over decades, and the figure Gandalf finds there bears no resemblance to the commander Tolkien describes in the appendices. Still, while in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug extended edition, Antony Sher plays the broken version of that man, he is once a warrior who commanded an army.

6) Kíli

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Kíli (Aidan Turner) is Thorin’s nephew and one of the two youngest Dwarves on the quest, but his battlefield presence punches considerably above the middle of the company’s fighters. He is the company’s primary archer in the films, a discipline rarer among Dwarves who typically favor axes and hammers, and his proficiency at range covers distances the melee fighters in the company cannot. In close combat, Kíli demonstrates an agility that most of his older companions lack, engaging multiple opponents simultaneously. Tolkien’s novel gives both nephews less individual development than the films provide, but both texts position them as Thorin’s most trusted fighters in the field. Kíli dies at the Battle of Five Armies defending his uncle directly, fighting alongside Fíli until the end.

5) Fíli

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Fíli (Dean O’Gorman) is Thorin’s heir, and in both Tolkien’s novel and Peter Jackson’s trilogy, that designation carries military weight alongside its dynastic implications. The films develop him as a disciplined dual-wielder who conceals multiple blades across his body, a strategy that treats readiness as a standard rather than a secondary concern. Tolkien’s text also positions Fíli and Kíli consistently at the front of the company’s most dangerous engagements, closer to Thorin than any other members. Fíli ranks above his brother primarily because his role is oriented entirely toward close-quarters melee combat, the dominant form of battle throughout both narratives, whereas Kíli’s value as an archer places him in a secondary offensive position. Fíli also dies protecting Thorin at the Battle of Five Armies.

4) Dwalin

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Dwalin (Graham McTavish) is Thorin’s most loyal warrior and the most physically imposing fighter in the company, one of the few members whose entire adult life has been organized around combat. Tolkien’s appendices place him at the War of the Dwarves and Orcs, fighting from Azanulbizar onward, which means his battlefield experience spans decades before the Quest of Erebor even begins. Across both the novel and the trilogy, Dwalin is the fighter Thorin relies on most when the situation demands someone who will not hesitate and will not fall. His combat record spans wars rather than individual battles, which separates him from every Dwarf ranked below him.

3) Gimli

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) is the most documented Dwarven warrior across Tolkien’s entire narrative, with a combat record that stretches across three major battles of the War of the Ring. At Helm’s Deep in The Two Towers, he kills 42 Uruk-hai, a count he tracks in real time alongside Legolas that communicates both the scale of the battle and the discipline with which he enters it. He also fights through the Battle of Pelennor Fields and stands at the Black Gate for the final confrontation of the War of the Ring. Few other Dwarves in either novel accumulate victories at that scale. Gimli carries his father Glóin’s axe and helmet throughout these campaigns, equipment passed down from a warrior whose own record anchored the Quest of Erebor decades earlier, and he surpasses it by a considerable margin.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

In Tolkien’s novel, Dáin Ironfoot (Billy Connolly) kills Azog the Defiler at the Battle of Azanulbizar, a feat the films reassign to Thorin. He accomplishes the killing while still a young Dwarf, charging the East Gate of Moria against the Orc forces that had just destroyed Thrór, and Tolkien records that his red axe cut through Orc iron armor in the process. He later leads the Iron Hills forces that break the siege at the Battle of Five Armies in The Hobbit, demonstrating that his command matched his individual fighting ability. During the War of the Ring, when Easterlings assault Erebor, Tolkien’s appendices record that Dáin dies fighting at his own gates at an advanced age, still holding a weapon. Only one Dwarf across either novel surpasses that record.

1) Thorin Oakenshield

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage) is the ultimate warrior of Durin’s Folk in the Third Age, and no other Dwarf in either The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings approaches the breadth of his battlefield record. At the Battle of Azanulbizar, after losing both his shield and his brother Frerin, Thorin cut an oak branch from a fallen tree and fought through the Orc lines using it as both weapon and defense, earning the name that followed him for the rest of his life. That act alone, in one of the most brutal battles Tolkien records for Durin’s Folk, established him as a fighter of exceptional skill. He subsequently led a company of thirteen Dwarves across hostile terrain toward a goal every strategic mind in Middle-earth considered impossible, turned the Battle of Five Armies through the force of his own charge, and in the films killed Azog directly. As a result, Thorin is the standard against which every other Dwarf on this list is measured.

Which Dwarf from Middle-earth is your favorite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!