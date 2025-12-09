Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Beats Every 2025 Stephen King Movie at the Box Office in Just One Weekend

Even with a paltry 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences came out in full force to see Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 this past weekend. Even though it was facing particularly steep competition from the second weekend of Zootopia 2 and the third weekend of Wicked: For Good, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 raked in an impressive $64 million domestically. Toss in another $46.5 million from overseas venues and the sequel is already at over $110 million worldwide. Its domestic opening isn’t as gargantuan as the $80 million the first film made, but it’s still more than enough to keep the franchise alive for at least one more installment.

Now, the first film fell pretty sharply after its first weekend, but it was also simultaneously released on Peacock. Not so with the sequel, so we’ll see if it too plummets next weekend. But, even after just three day, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has already outgrossed every single one of the four Stephen King movies released within 2025, all of which received far stronger reviews. Let’s break down the numbers.

How Did the Four Stephen King Movies Do in 2025?

First came Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey in February. A minor hit in its own right, that film has a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes and netted $68.9 million worldwide ($39.7 million of which came from domestic screens) on a price tag of just $11 million.

Next came Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck, which was a major favorite at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2024 but failed to make any substantial impact when it was released in over 1,000 theaters in June of this year. The budget has never been disclosed but given how well known the majority of the cast is and how ambitious the narrative is, it’s expected to be quite high for an indie film. It was almost certainly more than the film’s worldwide haul of $19 million (only $6 million of which was courtesy of U.S. theaters). This one seems to be destined to stand as a cult classic, though, so it shouldn’t be written off as an outright money loser just yet.

Two books from King’s brief Richard Bachman era were adapted for the big screen this year. One was a remake and the other was The Long Walk, long thought to be one of King’s truly unfilmable works. Yet The Hunger Games‘ Francis Lawrence made it a reality, and it’s far better than it could have been. And, while not a blockbuster, it still performed admirably. It holds an excellent 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and netted a grand total of $63.1 million against a $20 million budget.

As for the Bachman book movie remake, that would be Edgar Wright’s The Running Man. Even with its close adherence to the text, breezy pacing, and very enjoyable leading man performance from Glen Powell, it has failed to stand out in a crowded market. It is the true box office flop of the four 2025 King movies. With a price tag of $110 million it would need to make at least $220 million worldwide just to break even.

Yet it has now finished its fourth weekend in theaters, where it netted just $1.2 million after losing another 1,200 screens (it dropped by 785 last weekend). That brings its domestic haul to only $36.6 million, which isn’t helped much by its shrug worthy $29.2 million from overseas markets. Even if it finds a massive cult following when it’s available to digitally rent (which will likely be in the next week or two) it’s going to be very hard for this movie to ever reach profitability. At the end of the day, it’s just another 2025 King movie that a sequel with 15% on Rotten Tomatoes bested in only three days.

Did you go see Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 in theaters? Let us know in the comments.