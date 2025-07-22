Resident Evil Reboot Director Teases How New Movie Will Actually Feel Like the Games

Zach Cregger, the director of the new Resident Evil movie, spoke to ComicBook.com about his love for the series and sets expectations for the film. The Resident Evil series is one of the most popular horror video game franchises out there. It’s terrifying, but also has taken on many different forms. It has been about zombies, werewolves, vampires, and creepy families infected by mold. There’s a lot to do with the franchise, though it is largely seen as a zombie series. There have been a number of films that have tried to adapt the series over the years, though the results have been mixed, to say the least.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger will take a crack at Resident Evil here soon. It’s expected that the film will begin shooting imminently for a release next fall. With that said, not much has been said about what’s going on in the new Resident Evil movie. Given previous adaptations have strayed from the games, many are wondering what Cregger’s approach is for this movie. ComicBook’s Chris Killian had a chance to sit down with Cregger for his new movie, Weapons, and asked him why he wanted to make a Resident Evil movie. Thankfully, he demonstrated his love for the series and believes that the movie will “rip.”

“Because I love the games,” said Cregger. “I played all of the games. I played Resident Evil 4 a hundred times through. I’m obsessed with it. And so, I just want to tell a story that feels like it’s honoring the experience you get when you play the games. I haven’t seen the movies, that’s just not my thing. But the games are my thing. That’s just a playground I just love….I think the movie is going to rip. I think it’s going to rip.”

Play video

It’s interesting to hear that Cregger has never even seen another Resident Evil movie, but it might be for the best. Despite being box office successes, they are strange and messy films. It’s clear he’s approaching it with a lot of love for the games. Cregger recently said he is playing it a bit fast and loose with Resident Evil lore in his movie, but it seems he will be trying to create an authentic experience. A recent rumor indicated that the Resident Evil movie will be set on the outskirts of Racoon City and possibly be set during Resident Evil 2 and 3, as a large outbreak is mentioned in a plot synopsis.

Resident Evil will hit theaters on September 18th, 2026.