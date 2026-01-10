5 Great Street Fighter Characters Still Missing From The Movies

The world of Street Fighter is finally making its way back to the big screen later this year, and the film’s roster is insanely stacked. Much of the roster is pulled from the iconic Street Fighter II, with iconic characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, M. Bison, Guile, and more all making the lineup. Having 17 characters from the games in the mix is already impressive, but even with that lofty number, there are plenty of other great characters from the games that haven’t been featured in a Street Fighter movie. We are giving the spotlight to five of those characters who more than deserve to make the cut somewhere down the line, and we are starting with a true fan favorite.

5. Sakura

The fireball known as Sakura made her debut in 1996 with the release of Street Fighter Alpha 2, and she’s been a fan favorite ever since. Sakura’s inspiration for even taking up martial arts was Ryu, and she would help Ryu and Ken in their battle against M. Bison as the series progressed.

Sakura is full of energy and often quite cheerful, and yet she is deadly in a one-on-one battle. While her moveset is based on Ryu’s fighting style, she throws in enough curveballs to create her own style known as Shotokan, which includes the powerful Shouoken, which is an adapted Shoryuken that can devastate across the screen. Her lighthearted and fiery presence would be welcome on the big screen, and hopefully, she gets the chance to showcase that down the line.

4. Birdie

Next, we’re moving to 1995’s Street Fighter Alpha and the powerful oddball known as Birdie. Birdie stands out immediately thanks to his tall stature, rocker outfit with a large chain, and even taller blonde mohawk, and while that look has changed in a variety of ways in different games, the main elements have remained the same.

He’s also got one of the more interesting stories over the course of the series, as he joined M. Bison’s Shadaloo only to be treated as a test subject and undergo a host of painful experiments. He then joined the heroes as they attacked the Shadaloo base in A Shadow Falls, so he has a definite arc with some perfect comedy moments along the way. His fighting style is a mix of pure brawling and wrestling, and he can mix it up with some of the other characters in the new movie, who he already has some history with. If there’s a sequel, Birdie might be a perfect candidate to make the cut.

3. Crimson Viper

For the next entry, we’re moving ahead to 2009’s Street Fighter IV, which brought the franchise back into prominence in a major way. One of the brand new additions in that game was a slick fighter named Crimson Viper, who is an undercover CIA agent trying to take down S.I.N. and Shadaloo. That brings her into direct conflict with characters like Chun-Li and Cammy, and also means she is an enemy of M. Bison, so she has a variety of story and character connections.

Crimson Viper is also a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield thanks to her martial arts training, her training with the CIA, and her unique Battle Suit, which also allows her access to a host of fun gadgets. She can stun with electricity, deliver shockwaves through the ground, use jets in her boots, and can even hit people with a laser from her glasses, which would bring an almost Batman-style character to the movies, and that would be something truly cool to see.

2. Rose

While the roster for the new Street Fighter movie includes a lot of firepower, it doesn’t have a lot of magic, which is why the fortune teller known as Rose would be a great addition to the lineup. Rose is another character who made her debut in 1995’s Street Fighter Alpha, and similar to Birdie, she has a very identifiable look in the games that should translate to something interesting for the big screen.

While it’s not magic per se, Rose wields a mysterious power known as Soul Power, which she channels through her gold scarf, and she can use that scarf as a weapon in several unique ways. Soul Power is essentially the opposite of M. Bison’s Psycho Power, and she is an expert at delivering strong attacks from range and can also absorb and counter attacks with this power as well. Plus, not only does she hate Bison, but she is a close friend of Ryu, so she has built in connections with the rest of the current cast, and would make a great addition to the roster in a future sequel.

1. Juri

For the number 1 spot, we’re moving back to 2010’s Super Street Fighter IV, which introduced the ever lethal Juri to the franchise. Juri is an artist when it comes to combat and lives for the thrill of battle. Not only does she love winning, but she is ruthless and has a temper to match, which is why she’s a perfect antagonist to many of the franchise’s biggest heroes, though there is actually more to the character under the surface.

While she frequently comes into conflict with characters like Chun-Li, Cammy, and C. Viper, she is also an enemy of M. Bison. Bison was the one responsible for the murder of her parents, and even caused the loss of her eye, so she is constantly trying to finally get payback and take him out. As for her fighting style, she is pure offensive aggression on the battlefield, and her moveset, which includes the deadly pinwheel kick and her devastating Fuharenjin, would look amazing on the big screen. Hopefully, at some point, we’ll get to see Juri get revenge on Bison on the big screen.

Street Fighter hits theaters on October 16, 2026.

