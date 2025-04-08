Angry Birds 3 Movie Releasing in 2027

When the first Angry Birds video game debuted in 2009, it’s fairly unlikely anyone immediately imagined it would make a good movie. The mobile game saw impressive success, spawning an entire series of angry birds going to battle with evil pigs. Like any wildly successful franchise, Angry Birds attracted enough attention to eventually be adapted into a movie in 2016, with a sequel a few years later. Despite mixed critical reception, the films performed well in the box office and on streaming platforms. Now, the birds are back, with a third movie planned for a 2027 theatrical release.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. This third installment will be produced by Rovio and SEGA in partnership with Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios, with support from Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and Dentsu. Following the unprecedented opening weekend success of A Minecraft Movie, Paramount Pictures has now confirmed a worldwide theatrical release for The Angry Birds Movie 3 on January 29th, 2027. While that is still a few years away, much of the cast for this third installment in the series has been confirmed.

The project was first announced in 2024, with Sudeikis and Gad immediately confirmed to reprise their roles as the lead characters. A quick teaser trailer revealed the film was in production, and that was about it. Since then, not too many additional details have been revealed… until now. Alongside the confirmation for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027, we now know several voice actors attached to the project alongside the lead characters.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 Cast, So Far

Perhaps most importantly, Jason Sudeikis, Jsh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride will all return to voice their characters of Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb, respectively. They will be joined by an extensive new voice cast, including Wednesday‘s Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily Games, Marcello Herandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, and more. Along with the returning cast, the newcomers bring some serious comedy chops from shows like Saturday Night Live and Ted Lasso, among others.

Several characters featured in The Angry Birds Movie 2 will return

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will be directed by John Rice, who also directed the first installment. Thurop Van Orman returns from The Angry Birds Movie 2 to write the screenplay and will executive produce alongside Sonic The Hedgehog’s Toru Nakhara. John Cuben, Dan Chuba, and Carla Connor are also attached to the project as producers.

For now, we don’t know much about the plot of the third Angry Birds movie. However, it’s clear that several beloved characters from the first two movies will return for the third installment and that they’ll be joined by quite a few new characters. As the theatrical release approaches, it’s likely we’ll learn more about the story that will be flying to theaters on January 29th, 2027.

Have you seen the first two Angry Birds movies? Are you excited for a third installment? Let us know in the comments below!