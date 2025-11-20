What Every Stranger Things Star Has Done Since Filming Season 5

After nearly a decade, Stranger Things is finally coming to an end with its fifth season. It’s tough to say goodbye, even though everyone’s excited (and honestly impatient) to watch the final batch of episodes, which will be released in three parts. And while the plot is being endlessly speculated on, with theories popping up about what might happen and who might end up dying, the truth is that the cast has become genuinely beloved by the audience, too. Outside the show, fans are already keeping an eye on each actor, especially as new projects keep getting announced. Since wrapping filming in December 2024, some people have slowly shifted from asking story questions to asking a very different one: what are they doing next?

For many of the actors, this has been the chance to finally step away from the image they’ve carried for years; for others, it’s the perfect opportunity to solidify careers beyond the Duffer Brothers’ universe. And while some jumped straight into new movies, series, and stage projects, others used the moment to grow personal brands or even launch business ventures. With that in mind, this list breaks down everything the Stranger Things stars have done since wrapping the final season.

1) Millie Bobby Brown

Throughout Stranger Things, Eleven’s actress Millie Bobby Brown kept a surprisingly packed schedule for someone who was still just starting out. The actress, who said she was shocked when she first learned about her character’s ending, went on to publish the novel called Nineteen Steps in 2023, became the face of Enola Holmes and its sequel (with a third film already in development), and starred in Damsel as well as the Russo Brothers’ movie The Electric State. At this point, she’s basically one of Netflix’s defining stars — and she also produces most of her own projects.

Since wrapping the final season, Brown has continued to expand her cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills. In her personal life, she married Jake Bongiovi, son of musician Bon Jovi, and the couple adopted a daughter. Right now, she’s confirmed to lead the upcoming TV series Prism as the character Cassie. The project is still in early development, but it’s another Netflix production backed by the Russo Brothers.

2) Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp took a less traditional path, which is actually refreshing considering the cultural weight of the series and the impact of his character — though he hasn’t completely stepped away from film and TV. The actor behind Will appeared in the 2023 movie The Tutor, but while most of the cast is chasing new screen projects, he chose to use his visibility to jump into the business world. He launched his sustainable snack brand, To Be Honest, rolled out a crowdfunding campaign for it on the Republic platform, aiming to raise $1.2 million, and even opened a delivery-only restaurant.

Schnapp also splits his time between work and school, having been accepted to and currently attending the University of Pennsylvania, where he studies business management. Since the end of the show’s filming, there hasn’t been any official update on new acting projects for him. Overall, his post-Stranger Things era seems less about “becoming a star” and more about building long-term stability.

3) Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard seems determined to position himself as a multi-hyphenate artist, not just “the teen actor who got famous too early.” After debuting as Mike on Stranger Things, he became one of the cast members most committed to his music career, releasing the album Happy Birthday and joining the band The Aubreys. But acting never left the picture: he jumped into a variety of projects like IT, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Saturday Night. He’s also been doubling down on personal projects and even directing (like the film Hell of a Summer), making it clear he wants more creative control.

The actor, who has been open about fan expectations surrounding the ending of Stranger Things, hasn’t starred in any major new projects since filming wrapped. His only recent screen work was voicing an episode of the iconic sitcom King of the Hill, while he continues to stay busy with his music career. Beyond that, he’s confirmed for the upcoming Idle Hands remake, which he’ll co-direct alongside Billy Bryk.

4) Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo ended the series pretty much the same way he started it: as a versatile actor who doesn’t need flashy hype to deliver solid work. Choosing a few select productions and keeping a steady presence in theater shows that he’s always been more of a trained performer than an “instant celebrity.” The beloved Dustin actor stood out in side projects like hosting Prank Encounters and voicing characters in animations such as Angry Birds 2 and Animal Farm. But it was on the musical theater stage where he was most active, appearing in Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd.

However, after filming wrapped on Stranger Things, he didn’t jump into many new projects. Matarazzo seems more comfortable diversifying at his own pace, without the pressure of staying constantly in the spotlight. It’s also worth highlighting that, beyond TV and film, he focuses on his nonprofit organization, CCD Smiles, which he founded to help cover dental treatment costs for individuals with Cleidocranial Dysplasia — the same condition he has (and incorporated into his character on the show).

5) Sadie Sink

She’s probably the cast member who walked off the Stranger Things set most ready for full-on dramatic roles. Sadie Sink only joined the show in Season 3, but she quickly became a fan favorite. At the same time, throughout the series, she built an impressive film résumé with standout performances in the Fear Street trilogy and the acclaimed The Whale, where her acting drew major praise. She also starred in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film and, like Matarazzo, had notable runs in Broadway musicals. The overall impression is that she’s building a very intentional adult career, and Stranger Things was just the launchpad, not the peak.

After the show wrapped, she starred in the film O’Dessa and took part in the musical John Proctor Is the Villain. But she’s been back in the spotlight again thanks to her casting in one of 2026’s most anticipated movies: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There’s still no information about who she’s playing, but theories are everywhere, and fans haven’t stopped speculating.

6) Caleb McLaughlin

This is a case of a more controlled transition. Caleb McLaughlin, who played Lucas, stacked some great projects onto his résumé with High Flying Bird, Concrete Cowboy, and especially Shooting Stars, which tells the story of basketball icon LeBron James. He also starred in the horror-thriller The Deliverance. Throughout Stranger Things, he was active on TV as well, lending his voice to animated shows like Final Space and Summer Camp Island. And it’s worth noting that he’s also a vocal advocate for social causes, using his platforms to speak out against racism and discrimination in the entertainment industry and within fandom spaces.

The truth is that McLaughlin has recently gained even more visibility off-screen, especially in the fashion world. He became a global ambassador for Dior Beauty, serving as the face of the La Collection Privée fragrance line, and since Stranger Things wrapped, he’s been showing up at major high-profile events like the 2025 Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week. Still, he’ll be back on screens soon as the lead of the animated sports comedy film Goat, set to premiere in 2026.

7) Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer seems to have fully embraced the indie lane in her career. The actress behind Nancy, Will’s older sister, hasn’t headlined any major mainstream projects since Stranger Things, making her one of the most low-key members of the entire cast — both personally and professionally. Her work leans heavily into smaller, less commercial films like Velvet Buzzsaw, Yes, God, Yes, Chestnut, and All Fun and Games. On TV, her most notable project outside Netflix was the dark comedy thriller Based on a True Story. Overall, even without chasing blockbusters, she’s stayed relevant thanks to consistently smart project choices.

By the end of filming Season 5 of Stranger Things, Dyer didn’t have any new confirmed roles lined up. What is known is that she still maintains her relationship with her co-star Charlie Heaton, which began early in the show’s run. She remains very private and continues to gravitate toward smaller, character-driven roles rather than big-budget productions.

8) Joe Keery

For many Stranger Things fans, Joe Keery is one of the cast members who skyrocketed the most. Not only did his character Steve become a fan favorite, but Keery managed to grow steadily in both film and TV — all while building a music career on the side. During the years the show was on the air, he starred in and stole scenes in projects like Marmalade, Spree, and the wildly fun Free Guy. He also appeared in the Death to 2020 and Death to 2021 specials (from the Black Mirror creators), and showed a more dramatic side in Finally Dawn.

After wrapping Stranger Things, Keery has been putting even more focus on his music. Under the stage name Djo, he’s released albums, gone on tour, performed several shows, and even gone viral on TikTok thanks to his tracks (and his audience keeps growing). But he hasn’t abandoned acting either: he’s already confirmed for the sci-fi horror film Cold Storage, where he’ll star alongside Liam Neeson. Keery is clearly carving out space in both music and film, and doing it really well.

9) Charlie Heaton

Not too different from Dyer, Charlie Heaton isn’t one of the Stranger Things actors who got the most visibility. Working on more independent projects shows that he seems to be aiming for dramatic, less commercial productions — and honestly, that repositioning fits his more introspective style. The actor behind Jonathan, Will’s older brother, has movies like Marrowbone, The New Mutants, and The Souvenir Part II on his résumé, and it’s clear he’s most at home in adult drama. And even though he wasn’t one of the cast members who gained the broadest mainstream recognition, he’s actually one of the actors with the most upcoming films and series on the way.

After wrapping Stranger Things, Heaton made waves with Billy Knight, starring opposite Al Pacino. The film premiered at the Rhode Island International Film Festival and doesn’t have a global release date yet, but it has already earned some praise. Beyond that, he’s set to star in the romantic comedy Twice Over, appear in Season 4 of Industry, and lead a new Netflix series (still untitled) alongside Josh Hartnett.

10) Maya Hawke

One of the actors who most successfully turned Stranger Things into a true career pivot point is Maya Hawke. The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, she won over audiences the moment she joined Season 3 as Robin — and she didn’t waste any time expanding her horizons. While the series was still at its peak, Hawke jumped into new TV projects like The Good Lord Bird and even voiced a character in Marvel Studios’ Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. On the film side, she went from a cameo in Fear Street Part One: 1994 to standout roles in Mainstream, Do Revenge, and Maestro. She also stole the show as the fan-favorite Anxiety in Inside Out 2. And all that came alongside a growing music career, with three albums already released.

Hawke balances both paths with impressive ease. While she keeps building momentum in music, she’s also drawing more attention in Hollywood after wrapping Stranger Things. The actress is already confirmed for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, one of the most anticipated upcoming releases, as well as the romantic comedy Wishful Thinking, set for 2026. It’s a trajectory that makes one thing clear: she is only just beginning to show how far she can go.

11) Jamie Campbell Bower

If there’s anyone from the Stranger Things cast who came in with a serious filmography, it’s Jamie Campbell Bower. The actor, who has openly admitted he needed time to breathe after channeling the energy of villain One/Vecna, is well-known for appearing in major film franchises like Twilight and Harry Potter, as well as standout projects like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the overlooked The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and the series Camelot. He’s also one of the cast members who dove into music, spending years as the lead vocalist of the band COUNTERFEIT. Now in a solo career, he continues to build a loyal fanbase in that space as well.

Lately, Bower has kept up his streak of diverse roles, appearing in films like Horizon: An American Saga, the Witchboard remake, and Emmanuelle. But with Stranger Things officially wrapped, he seems mostly focused on helping promote the show’s final chapter — though he does have a new release on the way: True Haunting. On top of that, he’s also been confirmed for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3, though his role remains a mystery.

12) Winona Ryder

The adult cast of the series features some major names, and one of the biggest is Winona Ryder. While Stranger Things introduced her to a whole new generation, she was already a firmly established Hollywood icon, having kicked off her career in the late ’80s (though it was the following decade that really cemented her status). The actress behind Will’s mom, Joyce, has starred in classics like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Alien Resurrection, Star Trek, and Black Swan. She’s also been nominated for several awards over the years, winning in a few categories. She’s a cinema icon, no question about it.

Ryder made a strong impression in Stranger Things, especially among younger viewers from the very first season. Many of her scenes became instantly memorable. But with the show now wrapped, there haven’t been any confirmed new projects for her yet. The only expectation is her return in Tim Burton’s upcoming third installment, following her reprisal of Lydia in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

13) David Harbour

David Harbour has openly admitted feeling relieved that the show is finally over, and that says a lot about the impact of playing Hopper for almost a decade. The actor became a global name thanks to Stranger Things, but long before Hawkins, he’d already done plenty of theater and appeared in major productions like Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace, Hellboy, and Violent Night. Still, his fame skyrocketed once he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting as Red Guardian in Black Widow. He’s also voiced fan-favorite animated projects like Creature Commandos and What If…? Harbour is an actor who always seems willing to take big swings.

Once filming wrapped, he was one of the cast members who teased what to expect from Stranger Things‘ final season — and he stayed just as busy afterward. Harbour appeared in Thunderbolts* and voiced for Marvel Zombies, and he now has several upcoming films lined up: the animated Goat, Violent Night 2, Behemoth!, Evil Genius, and the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday (and Avengers: Secret Wars).

Are you keeping up with the Stranger Things cast in their other projects? Let us know in the comments!