Spider-Man Star Wants a Different Venom in the MCU: “The Dream Is To Do It”

Marvel actor Tony Revolori, who plays Flash Thompson in the MCU Spider-Man films, expresses hope to portray Agent Venom on screen one day. In an interview with The Direct, Revolori was asked specifically about the Agent Venom storyline and whether or not that’s something that could be adapted to film in the future. While acknowledging that would be a great opportunity, Revolori simply said he’s thankful to have any kind of role in the MCU. Regardless of what happens with his character, he’s looking forward to seeing what Marvel makes next so he can watch it over and over again.

“Yeah, you know, look, I’ve read the comics that everyone’s read. I would be really, really f—ing excited to do something like that,” Revolori said. “That would be really cool. I have no idea what or if or when or maybe, and we’ll see. Look, the hope is to do it, the dream is to do it. And we’ll see if it ever happens. And if it doesn’t, they’re making great s— regardless that I will watch over and over and over again, and I’m just happy to have been a part of it.”

Revolori debuted as Flash (putting a fresh spin on the character) in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and later reprised the role in that film’s two sequels. A fourth installment in Marvel’s Spider-Man series, subtitled Brand New Day, is scheduled for release in July 2026. That movie will begin production later this year, and it is unknown if Revolori will return. Outside of Tom Holland, Sadie Sink is part of the cast.

Shortly after Venom: The Last Dance wrapped Sony’s film trilogy starring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock last fall, there was speculation that the studio was looking at developing an Agent Venom movie. That would allow Sony to continue the lucrative Venom franchise without needing to bring Hardy back. However, all has been quiet on this front since; following the failure of Kraven the Hunter, Sony hit the pause button on developing further entries in the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe series.

Whether or not this happens remains to be seen, but it would be a logical development for Marvel Studios. Outside of Hardy’s cameo in a Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene, the character of Venom hasn’t played a role in the MCU yet. Going the Agent Venom route and telling a story revolving around Flash Thompson would be a way for Marvel Studios to use Venom in a way that wouldn’t require recasting Eddie Brock so soon after Hardy’s turn. It would allow the MCU’s Venom to stand on its own, as the narrative would take things in a different direction. There might have to be some changes to the source material (in the comics, Flash Thompson enlists in the military and bonds with the symbiote after he’s wounded in action), but there is still a piece of the Venom symbiote hanging around in Earth-616. An Agent Venom movie could provide some resolution to that No Way Home cliffhanger.

Of course, the MCU could be done with Flash Thompson now. Doctor Strange’s spell at the end of No Way Home opens the door for Marvel to surround Holland with a fresh supporting cast, spotlighting characters who weren’t present in the first three Spider-Man films. Sink being one of the first additions to the Brand New Day ensemble could shed some light on Marvel’s approach. The studio could be looking for all new faces, with the film serving as a soft reboot for the series. Hopefully there’s still a spot for Revolori in the MCU moving forward, as he’s been an entertaining presence throughout his appearances.