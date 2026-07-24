All 10 Walking Dead Actors Who Play Invincible Characters, & We’d Love to See In Live-Action

Invincible has built an incredible voice cast over the show’s four seasons, and there are actors from all over Hollywood involved. However, there are several actors involved who previously appeared in The Walking Dead on AMC. This actually makes sense when one thinks about it because both The Walking Dead and Invincible are based on comic books by Robert Kirkman, and Kirkman is the co-showrunner for Invincible. As a result, not only did Kirkman cast one of the most beloved Walking Dead actors in the lead voice role, but he filled in the cast with 10 total people so far who had major roles on his zombie series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Mark Grayson himself to his most dangerous enemy and almost the entire team that his dad slaughtered, here is a look at all 10 of The Walking Dead actors who have voiced characters on Invincible.

10) Lauren Cohan

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Lauren Cohan was one of the most important Walking Dead cast members throughout the series, playing Maggie Greene-Rhee, debuting in the second season of the zombie series as Hershel’s daughter before going on to marry Glenn and have their baby after his death at Negan’s hands. Cohan returned as Maggie in 2023 to co-star in The Walking Dead: Dead City alongside the returning Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, proving to be one of the longest-running stars in the franchise.

In Invincible, Cohan voiced War Woman in the first season, this world’s stand-in for Wonder Woman. War Woman is an Amazon-esque, weapon-wielding co-founder of the Guardians of the Globe. Like the other members, she trusted Omni-Man as a member of the team and as a supposed friend. War Woman is killed alongside almost the entire Guardians team by Omni-Man in the pilot (“It’s About Time”), a brief but pivotal cameo that kicks off the series’ first-season mystery.

9) Lennie James

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Lennie James is one of the longest-tenured members of The Walking Dead cast as Morgan Jones. Morgan debuted in the pilot episode when Rick Grimes wakes up from his coma and looks for anyone who might still be alive. Morgan is at home with his son when Rick finds them. He then returned to the show in Season 3, Episode 12 (“Clear”) and remained a cast member until Season 8, when he left to find Rick Grimes. He ended up co-starring on Fear the Walking Dead.

In Invincible, James was one of the original Guardians of the Globe members. He voiced Darkwing, a hoverboard-riding, gadget-brandishing co-founder of the Guardians of the Globe. Like his fellow Guardians, Darkwing is killed by Omni-Man in the first episode before getting real screen time, though the mantle later passes to a Darkwing II in the lore. This second Darkwing was the original’s protégé, Nightboy, and was voiced by Cleveland Berto.

8) Ross Marquand

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Ross Marquand played Aaron in The Walking Dead, debuting in Season 5 of the zombie series. He was the first openly LGBTQ+ character on the series (Tara later came out as well) and was the person who brought Rick and his allies to Alexandria during that season. Aaron then remained a part of the series through the 11th season of the show, surviving to the main show’s series finale. Marquand then moved on to Invincible as several characters.

Marquand voices the Immortal and Aquarus, members of the original Guardians, plus he took over as Rex Connors, the human clone body grown from Rex Splode’s DNA, along with numerous cameo roles. Unlike most Guardians, the Immortal survives the pilot massacre and returns repeatedly, appearing in every season of the show so far, giving Marquand a large recurring presence. He also has a major MCU role in his career, replacing Hugo Weaving as Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

7) Michael Cudlitz

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Michael Cudlitz was a huge fan favorite on The Walking Dead, playing the foul-mouthed and easily angered Abraham. He debuted in Season 4, along with Rosita and Eugene, and ended up as one of the survivors’ most reliable fighters, protecting everyone countless times. He ended up dying in Season 7 when Negan killed him before also killing Glenn to make a point to the other survivors.

In Invincible, he is another Guardian of the Globe member. Cudlitz voices Red Rush, the super-speedster of the original Guardians of the Globe, in Season 1. Clearly, he is Invincible’s version of the Flash, but he meets a terrifying demise in the series’ pilot. Red Rush is one of Omni-Man’s victims in the pilot massacre, his head explicitly crushed, and he never returns. This seemed to be what tied the two characters together, as each is horribly beaten and killed by the series’ villain.

6) Chad Coleman

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Chad Coleman debuted on The Walking Dead in Season 3 as Tyreese Williams. He was one of the biggest changes from the comics to the TV series, as Tyreese in the comics was Rick Grimes’s right-hand man who was the toughest man on the comic book page. However, with Daryl Dixon filling that role (Daryl wasn’t in the comics), Tyreese was repainted as a pacifist who wanted to protect his sister, Sasha. He died by a walker bite in Season 5.

Coleman voices Martian Man, an exiled, elastic-bodied alien hero of the original Guardians of the Globe. This is obviously the stand-in for Martian Manhunter in the Invincible superhero team. However, like most of his teammates, he is killed in the beginning when Omni-Man tears Martian Man apart in his elastic form during the pilot massacre. The character never returned and has not been mentioned since that time. Coleman has also appeared on The CW series Superman & Lois as Bruno Mannheim.

5) Sonequa Martin-Green

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Sonequa Martin-Green debuted at the same time as Chad Coleman on The Walking Dead. She played Tyreese’s sister, Sasha Williams, and she outlived both her brother (who died from a walker bite) and her boyfriend Bob Stookey (who was killed after a run-in with cannibals, although he was also bitten by a walker). Sasha ended up dying in Season 7 when she killed herself while locked inside a coffin in an attempt to surprise and kill Negan (which didn’t work out).

Martin-Green voices Green Ghost, the intangibility-powered member of the original Guardians of the Globe. This was controversial at first because Green Ghost was a man in the comics, but the Prime Video series explained that this was the new Green Ghost, the successor to the original (the one from the comics). The male Green Ghost showed up in a flashback cameo in Invincible Presents: Atom Eve. Green Ghost is killed in the pilot massacre when Omni-Man drives his hand through her skull while she is distracted by a fallen teammate. Martin-Green is now best known for her role as Commander Michael Burnham, the lead of Star Trek: Discovery, the first Black woman to headline a Star Trek series.

4) Khary Payton

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Khary Payton was a fan favorite from The Walking Dead, and he outlived his character from the comics. In the zombie series, Ezekiel was the leader of the Kingdom and was best known for his pet tiger (he worked at the zoo before the zombie apocalypse). In the comics, Ezekiel was one of the heads on the spikes when the Whisperers attacked. However, in The Walking Dead on AMC, Ezekiel lived to the finale and ended up as one of the leaders in the Commonwealth at the end.

Payton joined Invincible as the voice behind Black Samson, a veteran brawler who becomes leader of the rebuilt Guardians of the Globe. This is the team that replaced the original group that Omni-Man slaughtered. Unlike the original Guardians, Payton’s Black Samson is a major recurring presence, and his biggest storyline was figuring out how to find his way after losing his powers. Payton is a prolific voice actor best known as the definitive voice of DC’s Cyborg across Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!, and multiple films.

3) Danai Gurira

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Danai Gurira was one of the most important cast members on The Walking Dead. She debuted in Season 3 as Michonne, and she became a quick fan favorite as she showed up with two walkers in chains accompanying her. Over the series, she became the group’s most feared warrior, especially with her sword, and eventually became romantic partners with Rick Grimes and had a child with him. Michonne returned in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, where she found Rick and rescued him, bringing him back home.

In Invincible, she is a very similar character. Gurira voices Universa, an alien warrior wielding a powerful staff, debuting in Season 4 as a threat who tries to siphon Earth’s energy to save her people. Her arrival saw two reunions, as she reunited with Steven Yeun, who voices Mark, and with Winston Duke, who voices Space Racer in Invincible and plays M’Baku in Black Panther. Gurira is Okoye in the MCU.

2) Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was one of the most dangerous villains on The Walking Dead, playing Negan, and he was also one of the most popular antiheroes when he eventually rehabilitated and joined in the fight against the Commonwealth. He debuted in the Season 6 finale and killed both Abraham and Glenn to make his mark as a villain to be feared. Negan also returned in The Walking Dead: Dead City along with Maggie.

In Invincible, Morgan voices Conquest, a brutal Viltrumite warrior sent to force Mark to join the empire, introduced in the Season 3 penultimate episode. This was ironic, as Morgan’s Negan beat Steven Yeun’s Glenn to death in The Walking Dead. They had another battle in Invincible, as Conquest brutalized Mark Grayson before Mark was finally able to turn things around and kill Conquest in the animated series when he choked him to death in Season 4. Morgan has several fan-favorite roles, including as John Winchester in Supernatural, The Comedian in Watchmen, and Joe Kessler in The Boys.

1) Steven Yeun

Image Courtesy of AMC & Prime Video

The most notable actor to join Invincible from The Walking Dead is Steven Yeun, who voices the main character in the series, Mark Grayson, the young hero known as Invincible. In The Walking Dead, Yeun debuted in the first season pilot as Glenn Rhee, a former delivery driver who is trying to survive the zombie apocalypse and joins up with Rick Grimes to quickly become one of the best characters in the series thanks to his optimistic attitude. He married Maggie and was going to become a father before Negan killed him.

In Invincible, he is the main character, and the entire series revolves around him. His father is Omni-Man, a powerful alien who murdered his own teammates in a plan to help his people take over the Earth. However, Mark fights back against his dad and becomes one of Earth’s most powerful heroes as a result. He remains the only former Walking Dead actor to headline both franchises rather than play a supporting character or a quick-to-die Guardian.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!