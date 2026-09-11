1 MCU X-Men Character Might Look Different According to Marvel Rumor, But It Lines Up With Lore

Marvel Studios’ plans for the X-Men are coming together before our very eyes. Fans were delighted last month when the House of Ideas finally confirmed the cast for the upcoming reboot of the team, which will debut in 2028 and kick off a new saga for the MCU. That said, when Christopher Abbott was confirmed as Professor Charles Xavier alongside Inde Navarrette as Rogue and more, it became clear that this was just the first wave of characters and stars that would appear in the film. Since then, the rumor mill has continued to lift potential details about the MCU X-Men to the surface, and the latest one means a classic character’s original look is coming to the big screen.

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So far three of the original five X-Men characters have been confirmed for the new movie, with Kit Connor’s Cyclops, Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey, and Asa Germann’s Angel confirmed to appear. Rumors have swirled for some time about both Beast and Iceman also appearing in the new movie, and a new report from scooper James Mack reveals potential new details about Beast’s place in the film. According to Mack, Beast will be more like his original appearance in the pages of X-Men, a regular guy with distinct features like giant hands and feet, and not the blue fur many are used to seeing.

The most brutal mutant "bullying" storyline will be adapted for both him and Angel, especially since their appearances are permanent. https://t.co/93uxGquiDA — James Mack (@JamesMackwl) September 11, 2026

Beast May Have Classic Look in MCU X-Men

As Marvel fans may know, Beast had these exaggerated features from the jump, and though the blue fur look for the character is certainly his most distinct style, it wouldn’t actually be how he looked for years. According to the report about the MCU X-Men, though, he may not even need the fur for his place in the film, as Mack reveals that a “bullying storyline” in the film will be applied to both Beast and Angel since their mutations are so distinct.

It’s worth noting that the secondary mutation that saw Beast grow fur and change in appearance further is something that has been applied to other mutants as well in the pages of Marvel comics. The concept was previously introduced during Grant Morrison’s run on the title, which saw the likes of Quentin Quire and Emma Frost also undergo secondary mutations that gave them even more enhanced powers; as Marvel fans know, Frost will also appear in the MCU reboot with Samara Weaving taking the part.

Previously, there was something of a speed run of this arc with Beast in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, which saw Nicholas Hoult’s version of the character start out with the big hand and feet, only for a serum he created to backfire and mutate him further. To that end, though none of this is confirmed by Marvel, the potential for Beast getting his iconic look and his secondary transformation, with the fur being built into the character’s larger arc across the MCU, is something that fans can easily get excited about.

The new X-Men movie from Marvel Studios is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2028, look for more details on it here as we learn them.