10 Controversial Casting Decisions in Superhero Movies (That Paid Off)

Superhero movies have grown from belonging to a relatively niche subgenre into one of the biggest and most profitable corners of modern cinema. The success of the movies of the MCU in particular has cemented superhero movies as some of the most popular releases of recent decades, but across various studios, the genre has found consistent success and critical acclaim. With its increased popularity comes increased scrutiny, however, with audiences around the world becoming ever more invested in the latest announcements regarding upcoming releases. This is most evident in the reveal of casting choices, which often prove to be incredibly divisive upon announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, even the most controversial casting decisions can pay off in unexpected ways. Superhero movie history has seen many movies face backlash for the casting of an unlikely actor, only for the decision to pay off down the line. Though concerns over casting choices often seem logical, they are often proven to be completely unfounded once the movie is released, with their performances often becoming iconic over time.

1) Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Though it may be strange to consider today, there was once a time when Chris Hemsworth’s casting as Thor was incredibly controversial. At the time his impending appearance as the MCU’s God of Thunder was announced, the Australian actor was a relative unknown to global audiences. This led many to believe him incapable of delivering the level of performance required in order to hold his own alongside established MCU actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and Scarlett Johansson.

However, Hemsworth’s casting paid off massively, and has since come to be considered one of the best casting decisions in the history of the MCU. He not only proved that he could convincingly bring Thor to life in the franchise, but that he was more than capable of doing so with as much charisma as the greatest of his Marvel costars. Hemsworth went on to make some of the MCU’s funniest movies, with his turn as Thor earning a reputation as one of the most nuanced in the entire franchise.

2) Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk

Sometimes, superhero movies quietly replace actors in the hopes that audiences won’t notice. With a role as substantial as the Hulk, however, this was never going to be possible, especially after Marvel cast respected actor Edward Norton in the role for the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk. When conflict arose, the decision was made to replace Norton, and Mark Ruffalo was cast as the MCU’s new Bruce Banner. The announcement was not a popular one, as many considered Ruffalo inferior to Norton in terms of acting ability.

The result, however, proved to be far better for the MCU in the long run. Ruffalo’s performance as both Banner and Hulk won over those who doubted him, slotting in perfectly alongside the other heroes of the MCU in the complex dual role. Ruffalo’s Hulk has since become a beloved part of the fabric of the MCU, proving that his controversial casting has paid off in the best possible way.

3) Zendaya as M.J.

The arrival of Spider-Man in the MCU came with much fanfare, as he was one of the most anticipated Marvel heroes who had been conspicuous in his absence. The announcement of Zendaya’s casting as M.J. in the MCU was not a popular one, as many considered her an odd and ill-fitting choice as Peter Parker’s traditional love interest. Despite the backlash, Zendaya’s MCU debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming proved the doubters wrong.

Zendaya’s M.J. was revealed not to be Mary-Jane Watson, as had been assumed, but Michelle Jones, an original character created for the MCU. While she still acted as a love interest for Peter Parker, this change allowed Marvel to take more creative liberties with the character that better suited Zendaya’s skillset. This allowed the MCU’s M.J. to be one of its most charismatic supporting characters, and her chemistry with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man only further established why her casting was always the perfect choice.

4) Michael Keaton as Batman

Tim Burton’s 1989 movie Batman has grown to be considered one of the most influential in the superhero movie genre. Upon the announcement of Michael Keaton’s casting in the title role, however, there was significant controversy. Keaton was not considered a good fit for the role, with his lack of physicality and odd quirks of previous performances cited regularly cited as the reasons behind the initial objections.

Keaton’s detractors turned out to be wrong, though, as his performance as Batman has since come to be considered one of the best in the character’s live-action history. Keaton’s Batman was a stone-cold killer who shirked some traditional elements of the hero, but he also perfectly captured the darkness of Batman as well as the character’s inherent strangeness. He has since become considered a perfect fit for Burton’s Batman movies, with his time in the role one of the best-loved in superhero movie history.

5) Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

It’s no secret that Iron Man is considered the best MCU character by many, but when Robert Downey Jr. was initially cast in the role, many objected to him bringing the hero to life. The actor’s own off-screen problems had been well-publicized, and his career had been on a downward trajectory for several years as a result. This led to his casting as Tony Stark being incredibly controversial, as many felt he would be unable to convincingly portray a Marvel hero in live-action.

Of course, this proved to be completely untrue, as Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as Tony Stark is one of the best in the history of the genre. The actor’s turn as Iron Man saw the character go from a fairly obscure B-list hero to one of Marvel’s most popular figures, which was reflected in his leading role in the MCU’s Infinity Saga. RDJ’s casting may have once been controversial, but it’s a risk that paid off perfectly for the minds at Marvel who brought the actor in.

6) Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

The announcement of Guardians of the Galaxy as an MCU movie was itself somewhat controversial, as it marked a departure into more traditional sci-fi territory for the franchise. However, the reveal that Chris Pratt had been cast in the lead role as Star-Lord was met with confusion from many, as he was not considered a leading man in any real sense at the time. At the time of his casting, Pratt was best known for his role on Parks and Recreation as the lovably goofy Andy, a slightly overweight and incredibly lazy character.

Pratt was considered by many to be too comedic and out of shape to convincingly portray a Marvel hero on-screen. The release of Guardians of the Galaxy not only disproved that notion, but established Pratt as one of Hollywood’s most reliable leading actors, prompting a spate of action roles in various franchises. Pratt’s role as Star-Lord saw him become one of the MCU’s most likeable figures, completely proving that those concerned about his casting needn’t have worried at all.

7) Ben Affleck as Batman

The DCEU never really looked to be a franchise destined for greatness, as it was incredibly divisive from the very start. However, the franchise’s second movie, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, saw Ben Affleck cast as the iconic hero Batman, expanding the DCEU’s roster in a supposedly exciting way. Despite Affleck being considered one of Hollywood’s biggest names, his casting was controversial, as many considered him a bizarre choice considering his previous failures in the superhero genre.

Even upon Batman v Superman‘s release, Affleck’s Batman was a controversial character. However, over time, Affleck earned the respect of the DCEU’s audience, with many coming to consider the actor’s take on the hero far better than he ever received credit for. Though Ben Affleck’s solo Batman movie was cancelled, his casting since came to be far better considered than anyone would initially have suspected based, and has come to be thought of as one of the DCEU’s biggest missed opportunities.

8) Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Wolverine is undeniably one of the most popular X-Men characters, as well as one of Marvel’s most consistently appreciated heroes. When he was set to make his live-action debut in 2000’s X-Men, the late casting of Hugh Jackman in the role prompted considerable backlash. The then-unknown Australian actor was thought to be too tall and untested to bring such an important role to life, and his casting was more than a little controversial due to Jackman being a late replacement for first-choice casting Dougray Scott.

What happened next is well-known, as Jackman’s Wolverine has become one of the most popular movie superheroes of all time. Across the actor’s tenure in the role, he has brought countless great Wolverine action scenes to life, as well as injecting a depth into his performance as Logan that few initially considered possible. Hugh Jackman turned out to be an absolutely perfect choice to play Wolverine, with his casting panning out far better than anyone ever expected.

9) Robert Pattinson as Batman

Perhaps one of the most controversial castings in recent comic book movie history came ahead of 2022’s The Batman, in which Robert Pattinson was cast as the titular hero. Then best-known for his role in the Twilight franchise, Pattinson’s casting was met with derision from many long-standing Batman fans, with many claiming he lacked the intensity or physical presence required to bring the vigilante to life. Despite these concerns, The Batman‘s release proved Pattinson was a great fit for Matt Reeves’ movie.

Pattinson’s performance as Batman made the hero a dark and brooding figure, transforming the actor in the eyes of the majority of his detractors. His performance was note perfect for the bleak and gritty world in which The Batman was set, and Pattinson’s Batman came to be seen as a refreshing new take on the iconic hero. Considering the initial controversy around his casting, it’s fair to say that Robert Pattinson’s role as Batman paid off better than anyone initially believed it could.

10) Heath Ledger as the Joker

2008’s The Dark Knight may have become known as perhaps the greatest superhero movie ever made, but ahead of its release, it had its controversial elements. Perhaps the greatest of these was the announcement that Heath Ledger would be playing the Joker in the second movie in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Many thought Ledger to be too handsome and too clean-cut to bring the required darkness to the role of the Joker.

Ultimately, Heath Ledger’s Joker proved how wrong fans can be. The backlash over his imagined inability to play the Joker dissipated immediately upon The Dark Knight‘s release, as the villain proved to be hypnotic and utterly captivating in a way that no one saw coming. The late actor’s turn as the Joker proved that even the most controversial castings can turn out exceptionally well, if filmmakers and actors are simply given the chance to bring their vision to life.