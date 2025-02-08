5 Best Wolverine Action Scenes

Wolverine is the MVP of the X-Men, and maybe the entire Marvel universe. Easily the most popular member of the group and his portrayal by actor Hugh Jackman made Wolverine even more popular than ever. Wolverine is known for his savage fighting style, and often times, the various adaptations haven’t always been able to capture the true ferocity of Wolverine due to the various restrictions of X-Men projects. However, over the years, Wolverine fans have gotten to see some amazing action scenes from Wolverine, in movies and animated series, that were able to show why Wolverine always talks about being the best there is at what he does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X2: X-Men United: Berserker Rage

Hugh Jackman showed that he had the chops to play Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men. While there are definitely some great action scenes featuring the character in that movie, it wouldn’t be until X2: X-Men United that moviegoers would get to see Wolverine cut loose like comic fans have. In that movie, Colonel Stryker’s forces attacked the X-Mansion, and Wolverine went into rage while fighting them to protect the students from being captured.

X2: X-Men United has some amazing action scenes — the opening presidential assassination scene by the mind-controlled Nightcrawler blew the minds of moveigoers with its inventive use of teleportation — but this one is a favorite of Wolverine fans as it shows off why Wolverine is such a dangerous fighter. While the movie’s PG-13 rating meant it couldn’t be that gory, it set the standard for every great Wolverine scene that came after it.

X-Men ’97: Wolverine and Nightcrawler Fight Against the Prime Sentinels

Wolverine (voiced by Cal Dodd) in Marvel Animation’s X-MEN ’97. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL.

X-Men ’97 did a great job of showcasing the various members of the team — Cyclops, Rogue, Cable, Magneto, Storm, and Gambit all got amazing character-defining action scenes. Wolverine fans were feeling a bit left out; Wolverine in X-Men: The Animated Series had been one of the main focuses and X-Men ’97 focused on everyone but him. However, the eight episode of X-Men ’97, titled “Tolerance is Extinction: Part 1,” finally gave Wolverine fans the kind of action scene they craved.

Morph, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine found themselves at the X-Mansion when Bastion’s nanite created Prime Sentinels attacked the school. Wolverine and Nightcrawler cut loose on the Sentinel-infected humans, working together and tearing apart every enemy in their path. It only got better when Wolverine began to fight airborne Sentinels, showing that nothing as paltry as the ground beneath his feet would stop him from fighting. This scene gave fans the greatest animated Wolverine scene of all time, and showed just how well Wolverine works with others in battle as well. It’s a fantastic scene and gave Wolverine his standout X-Men ’97 moment.

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Team-Up Against the Deadpool Corps

Deadpool & Wolverine was the best superhero movie of 2024 by a wide margin. The movie’s blend of humor, violence, and character building informed a great plot, one that gave fans a lot of breathtaking action scenes. Plenty of those could have been a part of this list — Wolverine and Deadpool’s first fight, their battle in the car, the final fight against Cassandra Nova’s army — but Wolverine’s best action scene is when Deadpool and Wolverine find themselves in battle against the assembled Deadpool Corps on their way to stop the Time Ripper.

The previous two Wolverine/Deadpool fight scenes established what would happen when Wolverine’s claws went up against Deadpool’s healing factor, so seeing this writ large was an amazing moment. Wolverine and Deadpool fighting together against what should have been impossible odds was pulse-pounding, keeping the audience on the edge of its seat the entire time. It combined all-out action and humor to create an action scene that will go down as one of the best in MCU history.

Logan: Opening Fight Scene

Logan is a brilliant movie and is considered to be one of the greatest comic book movies of all time, and was presented as the swan song of Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine. The movie did a brilliant job of doing what the best Wolverine comics did — showing the core of sadness that defines Logan as a man and the unstoppable killing machine that is Wolverine. It was also the first movie that Wolverine starred in with an R-rating and Logan immediately made amazing use of the lack of restrictions.

The movie kicked off with Wolverine waking up to his limo having its tires robbed. When he tries to talk the thieves out of it, he gets a shotgun blast to the stomach, awakening the beast inside of him. Wolverine tore into would-be robbers, and viewers got to the see the most realistic Wolverine fight scene to that point, one that even eclipsed the vast majority of Wolverine comics. Limbs were lost, weapons were cut into pieces, and by the end Wolverine stood over a mass of bleeding foes. It was visceral and shocking, the perfect way to start off an amazing movie.

Logan: Logan’s Last Battle

Logan started out perfectly, and gave viewers amazing fights throughout. There are multiple contenders for “Best of All Time” Wolverine fight in the movie — his and Laura’s battle against Pierce’s troops at Logan’s compound and the farm fight against X-24 — but none of the movie’s other fight scenes can match the spectacle and emotion of Logan‘s last fight. With the lives of Laura and the last mutants on Earth in danger, a mostly dead Logan takes an overdose of the serum that amped his healing factor and went into battle against the remnants of Pierce’s forces, ripping through them before one final fight with X-24.

This scene took all of the violence and emotion that made Logan such a great movie, and and turned it all up to eleven. Everything about the scene — the setting, the fight choreography, the special effects, the acting — melded together to create a fight scene that didn’t leave a dry eye in any theater it was playing in. Logan fought until his death, sacrificing everything he had to make sure that his daughter had a future. It’s a beautiful, tragic, bloody masterpiece of a scene that will always stand high in the pantheon of superhero fight scenes.