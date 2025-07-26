Deadpool & Wolverine Star Admits They Have “No Idea” About an MCU Return (And We’re Devastated)

Dafne Keen’s Laura, aka X-23, memorably made her big-screen return during the third act of last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, but the actress doesn’t know if she has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond that. During an interview with ComicBook at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to promote her new film Whistle, Keen was asked if there are plans in place to have her reprise Laura in an upcoming MCU project. While she admitted she “would love to” wear the character’s iconic yellow costume, Keen is as in the dark as fans are regarding future appearances.

“I actually have no idea, legitimately,” Keen said. “My answer’s always, ‘I have no idea,’ so it’s a pretty short answer.”

After playing Laura in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine, Keen remains passionate about the role and would certainly be interested in coming back at some point. Following her surprise return in Deadpool & Wolverine, the actress said she “would pay” Marvel to keep playing X-23. Earlier this year, Keen reiterated she’d be down for anything involving the character, whether it was a massive crossover event like an Avengers movie or a smaller, more character-driven story.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to feature several actors from Fox’s X-Men films. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer and Rebecca Romijn were among the 27 actors Marvel confirmed for Doomsday earlier this year. Also listed on the roster is Keen’s Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Channing Tatum, who is reprising his role as Gambit.

It’s unfortunate Keen doesn’t know anything about X-23’s MCU future. She quickly became a fan favorite in Logan, developing a poignant and compelling dynamic with Hugh Jackman that served as that film’s emotional core. That’s why it was so exciting to see her come back years later in Deadpool & Wolverine as part of the resistance group fighting against Cassandra Nova. Because Keen only has a couple of appearances under her belt, there’s still so much unrealized potential in her version of X-23, and it would be great to see the character continue to develop in subsequent films. It would make sense for Marvel Studios to bring Keen back for the X-Men reboot it’s working on. Rather than try to recast Jackman as Wolverine (which would be a tall task), Keen’s Laura could fill that role on a mutant team — whether it’s the version from Logan or a different variant.

While fans would prefer to hear Keen say there are plans in place for Laura’s return, they shouldn’t be too disappointed by her latest comments. Actors are typically among the last to learn about their involvement with a project, so Marvel could be figuring out details before reaching out to Keen. After all, Kevin Feige has confirmed there will be further casting announcements for Avengers: Doomsday, and it’s unknown who will be starring in Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel knows how beloved Keen’s performances as X-23 are, so the filmmakers would be wise to find a way to bring her back.