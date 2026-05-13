One of Steven Spielberg’s Most Underrated Movies Is Finally Getting a Sequel (But He Won’t Direct It)

Another Steven Spielberg movie sequel is officially in the works. The director’s works have inspired several follow-ups over the years, albeit only a select few have been helmed by the man himself. Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones have all continued on without him in the director’s chair after a certain point, and now that’s about to happen again with the sequel to an underrated adventure movie, but this time it’s all part of the plan (it just took a long time to happen).

Videos by ComicBook.com

After 15 years, there will finally be a sequel to The Adventures of Tintin. The first movie, directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Peter Jackson, was a solid hit when it debuted back in 2011, and while there’s long been talk of a sequel, it has never actually materialized. That’s now about to change, as Jackson confirmed at Cannes Film Festival [via Variety] that he is now working on the screenplay for a sequel movie, and plans to direct it himself. Check out Jackson’s comments in the video below:

Peter Jackson reveals at #Cannes that he is working on a new "Adventures of Tintin" movie.



He's currently writing the script and plans to direct the movie himself. He was working on the screenplay while attending the festival. pic.twitter.com/mZx805loib — Variety (@Variety) May 13, 2026

The Adventures Of Tintin 2 Is A Long Time Coming

Image courtesy of Paramount

It should be no surprise that Jackson, not Spielberg, is directing The Adventures of Tintin 2. When the pair were first working together on their adaptation of the classic comic book series, the plan was for Spielberg to helm the first movie, and then for Jackson to helm the second after he’d finished working on The Hobbit trilogy. There was even talk of a 2025 release date, but that obviously did not happen.

As the years have gone by, everyone involved has remained committed to the idea of doing another sequel, with it expected that Jamie Bell would return to voice the titular character, Andy Serkis would return as Haddock, and Nick Frost and Simon Pegg would return as Thomson and Thompson (who would potentially have bigger roles this time around). It has also been proposed that it’ll be a trilogy, but the time it’s taken due to the other commitments of Jackson might have changed that.

Even with Jackson revealing that he’s started writing a sequel, it’s still years away from happening. Animation takes a long time, and it’s seemingly not close to the point of actually being animated, so it’s probably still at least 3-4 years away as a reasonable estimate.

Hopefully, though, it does go ahead: the first movie was a fun animated adventure film that did the character justice, had a bit of Spielbergian action magic, and there’s certainly scope for more. It did ok with critics, with 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was a solid box office performer, grossing $374 million on a $135m budget. Jackson has largely been focused on documentaries in the time since, so it’d be great to see him back directing a feature as well, we’ll just have to wait and see if it really happens.

The Adventures of Tintin is available to stream on Paramount+.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!