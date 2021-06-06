1982: Crowdfunded Documentary to Explore "Greatest Geek Year Ever"

✖

1982 was a huge year for all things geek, especially at the movies. The year gave audiences some huge, enduring films like E.T. - The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, The Dark Crystal, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, First Blood, Rocky III, Tootsie, The Road Warrior and so many, many more. Now, a new crowdfunding campaign aims to celebrate the 40th anniversary of those films and more with the documentary 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever.

The documentary comes from producers Mark A. Altman (executive producer of The CW's Pandora and co-author of the Star Trek: The Fifty-Year Mission books), Roger Lay, Jr. (Star Trek: The Roddenberry Vault, The Twilight Zone 60th: Remembering Rod Serling) and Thomas P. Vitale (Slasher, Pandora), the documentary will offer fans"the ultimate look back at the greatest geek moviegoing year of all-time" and will contain exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive never-before-seen clips all in celebration of 1982.

"1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! is not just a documentary," producer and commentator Scott Mantz said in a statement. "It's a time machine that takes viewers back to one of the greatest years of movies ever as we examine the biggest blockbusters as well as the cult classics that make it so unforgettable."

According to the project's Kickstarter page, the documentary won't just cover the big films of the year, either. Anti-classics and cult films will be featured as well, including James Cameron's directorial debut, Piranha II: The Spawning. The film will also explore films such as Personal Best, Making Love, Liquid Sky, and The World According To Garp as 1982 "also the year in which movies grew up and began to tentatively explore gay and trans themes."

As for what the funds raised will go to, the campaign page notes that much of the production has already been paid for by the producers, so the funds raised will go to completion of the film as well as used to "license the hundreds of film clips, news footage and photos that will be used in the documentary, pay for travel for crew people and equipment across the globe to conduct additional interviews and pay some of the behind-the-scenes crew that will be working on the film in hair and make-up, production legal, clearances, accounting." The filmmakers plan to have 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! completed and released by June 4, 2022.

What do you think about 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! What is your favorite film released in 1982? Let us know in the comments.