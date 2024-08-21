Filming 1992 Movie Gave Scott Eastwood a New Perspective on LA Riots

Actor Scott Eastwood is known for his action-hero roles in films like Suicide Squad, Pacific Rim Uprising, and the Fast Saga franchise, but he’s taking on a darker kind of role in the new film 1992 (2024). The movie stars Tyrese Gibson as a man from inner-city Los Angeles, who sees things go from bad to worse on the night of the LA Riots, following the Rodney King verdict. As the city descends into anarchy, a crew of thieves (led by the late Ray Liotta) tries to pull off an ambitious heist – only to find Tyrese’s character and his son stumbling into their midst.

Scott Eastwood plays Riggin Bigby, the top lieutenant in the crew of thieves led by “Lowell” (Liotta). While sitting down to talk with ComicBook, Eastwood made it clear that filming 1992 wasn’t just another action-thriller experience: it was a crash course in reconsidering a dark part of American history:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was around for that [the LA Riots], but I was… eight? So I do remember it; I remember my parents watching it; I remember it being a big, big, deal, and everyone’s eyes were glued to the TV. So, I think recreating it… I was connected in some way and learning more about really what happened and out in Simi Valley, [California] I wasn’t really aware that the verdict… how that had sort of gone down, and then it started the snowball effect of it all. So I thought it was… You learn something new every day, right? So I thought that was interesting to recreate.”

1992 Movie Cast, Synopsis & Release Date

Synopsis: In 1992, Mercer (Tyrese Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.

1992 (2024) stars Tyrese Gibson, Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Christopher A’mmanuel, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, Oleg Taktarov, with Scott Eastwood, and Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles, It is directed by Ariel Vromen from a screenplay by Sascha Penn and Ariel Vromen and a story by Sascha Penn. Producers inlcude Ariel Vromen, Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, Sascha Penn, and Adam Kolbrenner.

1992 will be released in theaters on August 30th. Check out more of interviews with the cast HERE.