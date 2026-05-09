2 Mortal Kombat II Post-Credits Scenes Were Written – Why They Weren’t Used Officially Revealed [Exclusive]

Mortal Kombat II is officially punching its way into theaters, having debuted on May 8th and already seeming to fill the big shoes left by its predecessor. And now it’s coming out that, alongside the two characters brought back from the dead for the sequel, there were also multiple post-credits scenes written for it, though audiences won’t be seeing them, according to the film’s writer, Jeremy Slater.

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Slater sat down with ComicBook to talk all things Mortal Kombat II, and he explained why the film had no post-credits scene. “I wrote a couple of different post-credit scenes, and we just never wound up filming any of them. This movie is huge and expansive and beautiful, and the special effects are awesome, but we didn’t have an unlimited budget, you know, we didn’t have, we weren’t able to sort of write those Avengers checks for anything you can imagine we can go shoot. So we had to be very surgical and very targeted in what was actually going on in front of the cameras, and where are we gonna get the most bang for our buck,” he said.

The Written Post-Credits Scene Could Have Contradicted Mortal Kombat III

Jeremy Slater, Courtesy of Melissa Russell

“So we had some stuff that was potential post-credit sequences. And candidly, they just didn’t justify the money that we were going to spend on them, and also the ideas of what 3 was actually going to be about kept changing. So we kind of got a little worried that we were definitely planting a flag and saying, ‘this is the plot for 3 that is now being set up in this post-credit sequence,’ versus, ‘let’s take a step back and let’s make sure we’re telling the right story,’” he elaborated, noting that the plot for the third film in the franchise was still up in the air while the filming of MK II was taking place. Going even deeper into the potential plotlines for the third installment, Slater said, “And, and thank God, because if we had had to decide, you know, two years ago, what the plot of 3 is, it was something very different from the script that I’m writing right now. So, we would have probably made one of those promises that then would have boxed us into a corner.”

Mortal Kombat II is introducing a ton of fan favorite characters into the reboot, including Kitana, Johnny Cage, and Quan Chi—as well as bringing a few back from the dead. The film centers on the fight for Earthrealm’s future as Johnny Cage reluctantly joins the other fighters in the ultimate, no-holds-barred battle to defeat Shao Kahn, the murderous tyrant threatening the very existence of Earthrealm and its defenders, in the tenth Mortal Kombat tournament. And so far, it’s shaping up to be a damn good time, earning an audience score of 90%.

What are your thoughts on the lack of a post-credits scene in Mortal Kombat II? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other fans.