2018 People’s Choice Awards Finalists Announced

E! has announced its complete list of finalists for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, with fan-favorites like Avengers: Infinity War and TV's The Walking Dead up for awards.

Following an initial 12 nominees in 43 categories, the competition has been whittled down to five finalists per category since voting opened on September 7.

Nominated for Movie of 2018 are Marvel Studios' Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, against Disney-Pixar's animated Incredibles 2, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt horror A Quiet Place, and romance thriller Fifty Shades Freed.

Black Panther and Avengers earn a second nomination in the Action Movie of 2018 category, competing against Fox's Marvel Comics adaptation Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Ocean's 8.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. are both nominated for Male Movie Star of 2018 on behalf of Infinity War, up against their Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers co-star Chadwick Boseman, who is nominated in the category for Black Panther. Chris Pratt, who stars as Star-Lord, is nominated in the same category for Fallen Kingdom.

Boseman, Hemsworth, and Pratt are nominated again for Action Movie Star of 2018, as is Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds and Black Panther star Danai Gurira.

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is the sole Marvel superheroine nominated for Female Movie Star of 2018, competing against Bryce Dallas Howard (Fallen Kingdom), Lily James (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again) and Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway (Ocean's 8).

Hemsworth earns another nomination in the Drama Movie Star of 2018 category for his work on true story military drama 12 Strong, with X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence nominated in the category for Red Sparrow.

This Is Us, The Big Bang Theory, 13 Reasons Why, Grey's Anatomy and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments will battle it out for Show of 2018, while Riverdale competes in the Drama Show of 2018 category.

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln is up for Male TV Star of 2018, giving the long-running zombie drama its last-remaining nomination after being up for eight awards across six categories. Lincoln competes with Cole Sprouse (Riverdale), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), Justin Chambers (Grey's Anatomy) and Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters).

For Female TV Star of 2018, Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters), Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) are up for the award.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover is nominated for Comedy TV Star of 2018 for his work on Atlanta, while fan-favorite television shows Wynonna Earp and Supernatural are eligible for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018.

The complete list of nominees is available on the E! website, where fans can cast their votes for their favorite stars and productions before the ceremony airs for the first time on E! Sunday, November 11.