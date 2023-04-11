Surprising Marvel Movie One of 2022's Most Profitable Blockbusters

After shutting down for much of the pandemic in 2020, theaters returned with a vengeance in 2022 with a sizable slate of blockbusters on deck to inject some much-needed cash flow into the books of exhibitors around the world. Given the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise in Hollywood, it makes perfect sense a film from Marvel Studios is one of the most profitable of the year—especially when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of those that's seen release.

As a part of the return of Deadline's Most Valuable Blockbuster tournament, it was revealed Monday that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was one of the year's most profitable films. According to the trade, it's expected the highly anticipated Sam Raimi picture ended up making around $284 million for Disney. That sum took the film's $955.7 million box office gross, factored in Disney's share of the box office, and combined it with home entertainment and streaming sales to reach total revenues of $780 million.

The trade then went on the say the film cost just around $200 million to make and had P&A costs of $150 million. With the other associated expenses factored in, it's estimated Disney spent around $496 million to make, market, and release the film. The end result? An easy couple hundred million dollars in cold, hard cash for the Mouse.

Is Marvel making Doctor Strange 3?

Despite the success the film saw at the box office, Marvel Studios officials have yet to confirm a third film in the Doctor Strange franchise is in development. Regardless, Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch previously said he's itching to get back into the role.

"I hope so. I would love to do another one," Cumberbatch told New Indian Express last year of a potential threequel. "Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I'm still having a wild time playing him."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and available for purchase on physical home media wherever movies are sold.