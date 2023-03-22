Doctor Strange Finally Embraces His Role in the Marvel Universe After Cheating Death

Doctor Strange once again holds the title of Sorcerer Supreme, but he takes on an entirely new, yet familiar role, after his recent resurrection. Stephen Strange had an interesting last couple of years, especially when you factor in the events from Death of Doctor Strange and the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As the name suggests, Doctor Strange was killed, with his wife Clea taking his place as the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe. Thankfully, his death didn't last too long, with Doctor Strange returning from the dead in the finale of the Clea-starring Strange book. Now, a new volume of Doctor Strange is upon us, and one of his first post-death tasks is playing doctor to his friends (and enemies) across the Marvel Universe.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Doctor Strange #1 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Pasqual Ferry, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit. It begins with Doctor Strange taking the time to enjoy his new lease on life with his wife Clea, while also getting back to the work of being a hero. As a prominent expert on the matters of the mystic arts, Doctor Strange appoints himself the first contact when one of his colleagues should run into a roadblock that needs a magical touch.

This leads to a day-by-day breakdown of Doctor Strange's week. On Monday, he's visited by Spider-Man, who needs help with a demon running a three-card monte game for souls. Tuesday brings a visit to Mayor Luke Cage's office, who asks Strange to straighten out a misunderstanding with elves and trolls calling him the "False King" and "Pretender to the Throne" since Clea was declared the "Warlord of Manhattan." Wednesday sees an appearance by Black Cat, followed by a Latveria visit to confront Doctor Doom on Thursday, and Friday is a telehealth checkup with Daredevil, who is fighting a haunted garbage monster.

Wong Is Now an Agent of W.A.N.D.

Marvel released Alex Ross' cover of Doctor Strange #4, which has Wong front and center. The bottom of the cover has the text, "Wong, Agent of W.A.N.D.," alluding to Wong's new role in the Marvel Universe. The press release also states that "Wong steps up to lead a new covert mystical unit this June!" so that pretty much gives away exactly what Wong will be up to come summertime. With Doctor Strange back from the dead and reunited with his wife Clea, Wong is free to take on a leadership role with S.H.I.E.L.D.'s secret magic division.

We get a preview of this in a backup story in Doctor Strange #1 by Jed MacKay, Andy MacDonald, and Ian Herring. W.A.N.D. is short for Wizardry Alchemy Necromancy Department, and its first two members are Wong and Pandora Peters. The story ends with them recruiting a villain named Doktor Zee.

Doctor Strange #1 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.