WandaVision Director Reveals His Thoughts on Scarlet Witch's Portrayal in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) started off as a hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, eventually helping the Avengers get rid of a murderous robot in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Fast forward a few years and the fan-favorite character became a villain, serving as the primary antagonist of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as she scoured realities in an attempt to kidnap different versions of kids she first conjured using magic. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently had a chance to catch up with WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman and asked the filmmaker what he thought of the character's descent into madness.

"I talked a lot to Michael Waldron and I talked to Sam Raimi and we also shared lots of the art department as we were creating the Darkhold and her costume and other things that would continue on, so there was a lot of synergy on it," Shakman said. "I'm aware of, certainly, the conversation on the internet about Wanda and her character. I'm so proud of everything we did on WandaVision. That show is really special, working with Lizzie, and telling that story was so uniquer and fun."

Shakman, who will likely begin production on Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot within the next year, went on to compare the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a race, saying different filmmakers have a shot at telling one chunk of the overarching story.

"When you're in this universe, you have to pass the baton," the filmmaker added. "That's part of the joy of being in the MCU, you run as hard and as fast as you can when it's your section of the race and then you pass the baton and it's on to others to tell that story. I think they made decisions they needed to make to make that story work and I thought it was a super entertaining movie."

