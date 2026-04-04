2025 Sci-Fi Thriller With 89% on RT Becomes a Top 10 Netflix Hit (& You Probably Haven’t Heard of It)

Every year, thousands of new films are released, meaning there inevitably will be many titles that fall by the wayside, overshadowed by the high-profile offerings. Even the most dedicated cinephiles who follow the ins and outs of Hollywood on a daily basis will miss a few intriguing works when curating their watchlists for the year. The good news is that streaming has made it easier than ever to catch up on movie you might have missed, giving new life to films that flew under the radar when they were initially released. For proof, one only has to look at the latest Netflix charts, where a an obscure, well-received sci-fi thriller can be found.

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For the week of March 23rd – 29th, 40 Acres was the No. 8 movie on Netflix globally. During that time, it accumulated 3.1 million views and was watched for a total of 5.8 million hours. This was the first week 40 Acres placed in the streamer’s top 10.

40 Acres Is an Intense Sci-Fi Thriller You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

40 Acres tells the story of the Freeman family, who live on a rural Canadian farm that their family has owned since the aftermath of the Civil War. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic future, where famine has ravaged the area. The Freemans have to work together to protect their farm from a militia that’s attempting to take control of the land. New X-Files star Danielle Deadwyler stars as Hailey Freeman, delivering a dedicated performance as a determined woman fighting like hell to keep her family and home safe. The film earned positive reviews, sporting an impressive 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sci-fi fans would be forgiven if they hadn’t heard of 40 Acres before now. After having its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the movie didn’t have its American premiere until the South by Southwest Festival in March 2025. Following a plethora of additional festival screenings, 40 Acres finally had its U.S. theatrical debut in July 2025, opening on the same day as Jurassic World Rebirth. Playing in only 340 theaters domestically, 40 Acres grossed just $776,595 worldwide in a limited theatrical run before arriving on digital. It’s finally finding the audience it deserves on streaming, and it’s easy to see why it’s resonating with Netflix subscribers.

Movie fans have always been drawn to post-apocalyptic stories. They’re often fascinating explorations of the human condition that combine compelling drama with a high concept to craft an unforgettable experience. 40 Acres is very much in that mold. Director R.T. Thorne does a great job of staging thrilling action set pieces that are brutal and unrelenting, giving the film entertaining genre elements that complement its rich themes and storytelling. 40 Acres was Thorne’s first feature, so he packs a lot into the movie (meaning some aspects are better executed than others), but it’s still an interesting addition to the genre thanks to its heady ideas and Deadwyler’s terrific performance. 40 Acres plays as a fresh spin on a well-worn concept, making Thorne a director to watch in the future.

Right now, sci-fi fans are (understandably) enamored with the record-breaking Project Hail Mary in theaters, and Netflix is also home to the hit War Machine, but viewers should try to make time for 40 Acres as well. Budgeted at just $8 million, it’s an impressive example of what’s possible with such a small amount of money (relative to traditional Hollywood productions, of course), immersing viewers with its production design and gripping storytelling. 40 Acres may not be one of the best sci-fi films of the 2020s, but it’s still a tense and entertaining ride that deserves to be seen.

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