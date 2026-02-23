The X-Files Reboot Gets an Official Update (Including the First Confirmed Cast Member)

One of the most exciting reboots that’s been in development for some time in Hollywood is the upcoming revival of The X-Files. Though fans often hold their breath when it comes to rebooting classic properties, the hit sci-fi/thriller series that defined ’90s television is one that not only arrives with a timeless premise (paranormal investigations and government distrust will never go away) but also could use a better ending after the last time it was revived. The good news is that Oscar-nominee Ryan Coogler has been working on the project for years, and now an official update has finally arrived.

Hulu has announced today that The X-Files revival from Coogler has officially been given a pilot order for the reboot of the series. The good news is that not only will Coogler write and direct the episode (fresh off his Oscar nominations for writing and directing Sinners), but we finally know who will star in the series. The first confirmed cast member for The X-Files is none other than actress Danielle Deadwyler, who was previously rumored for the part. Furthermore, the first plot details have been revealed, and it points to an interesting twist on the series.

In addition to confirming Coogler’s role in the series and the casting of Danielle Deadwyler as one of the leads, Hulu has revealed the description for the new take on The X-Files, which sounds like a pretty familiar direction: “Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

For longtime fans, this sounds pretty familiar to the classic plot of The X-Files itself, but it does present some unique questions. How will the new series reflect what was seen in The X-Files seasons 10 and 11, which saw both Mulder and Scully reinstated to the FBI and the X-Files division? And what happened in the time between that batch of episodes and the upcoming revival? If The X-Files have been “long-shuttered” as of the new series, one assumes they were closed after the ending of “My Struggle IV.”

It is noteworthy that the synopsis mentions “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents” will be the ones assigned to the X-Files, seemingly confirming that the series will maintain a similar dynamic to Mulder and Scully with a skeptic and beleiver working together on their investigations, an iconic piece of the original show’s puzzle. From a narrative perspective, though, one has to wonder who ultimately decided that these two agents would be the ones assigned to the X-Files (like, say, the Cigarette Smoking Man). As we know, we should trust no one.

Deadwyler’s casting being confirmed is great news for The X-Files reboot too, as she’s an excellent performer with her previous credits including the hit Netflix western, The Harder They Fall; plus the Watchmen TV series and Station Eleven. Based on her previous work, it’s unclear if she’ll fit into the Mulder or Scully archetype for the show, but she’s proven that she could make either work.

One final element of the new The X-Files that was confirmed for the series is that original creator and showrunner Chris Carter will have an executive producer credit on the show, but in a non-writing capacity. Carter has previously confirmed that he has no actual involvement in the show, but has given it his blessing.

It’s unclear when cameras will begin rolling on the new The X-Files, but confirmation of a pilot order and the first piece of casting seems to indicate that the project is now moving quickly. This update has been a long time coming for fans of the series, who have been waiting on a proper resolution for the show for eight years and have been teased with the prospect of Coogler’s revival since 2023.