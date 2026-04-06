3 Years on, Netflix’s Cult Action Series is an Instant Streaming Hit

Three years after the debut of the first season, Netflix has finally added the second season of this Korean action thriller to its platform—and it’s become an instant hit, amassing millions of views. In the few days that it’s been streaming, this series has blasted through the competition, snagging the #5 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

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Bloodhounds, the adaptation of a webtoon by Jeong Chan, centers on a young boxer named Kim Gun-woo whose mother has fallen prey to a ruthless loan shark as she attempts to keep their heads above water. Discovering this, Gun-woo does the only thing he can, linking up with a less murderous money lender named Choi Tae-ho and a young former marine named Hong Woo-jin. Together, the three of them tumble into the dark world of underground debt collection to save Gun-woo’s mother, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and figuring out exactly how far they will go for the people they care about. And the second season is no less promising, as the trio is now in the sights of an illegal boxing syndicate.

Bloodhounds is a Wickedly Good Time

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Critics and audiences alike are loving Bloodhounds, with the series earning 89% from critics and 86% from general audiences. Full of violence and its fair share of gore, the series is also shockingly tender and heartfelt, allowing the genuine relationship that builds between Gun-woo and Woo-jin to carry the narrative forward into something worth investing in. Critic Joly Herman says, “The chemistry between actors and tasty moral dilemmas pushes Bloodhounds to the next level. It’s gritty and driving, but it’s pretty brutal, too.” And while this K-drama isn’t inventing anything entirely new, it’s filled with white-knuckle tension and a search for justice that will keep you hooked.

Casual viewers are also hooked on Bloodhound, having been singing its praises for years now. “Incredible start to finish. I just can’t get enough. These characters are all so perfect. Choi is a wonderful actor. It’s the perfect balance of badass, funny, and terrifyingly serious. It also has what so many modern movies and shows lack—a capable villain that is ruthless and skilled. And cautious. The caution and paranoia, the mental battle on both sides. Truly an amazing show,” said one viewer, praising the series for not delivering another milquetoast or comically evil villain. And with Season 2 upping the ante on the violence, bromance, and demand for justice, it’s sure to be even more impressive than the first season.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Bloodhound? Do you have a favorite moment from Season 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.