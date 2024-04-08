20th Century Lands Bruce Springsteen Movie to Star Jeremy Allen White

An upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic has officially found a home. On Monday, it was announced that Deliver Me From Nowhere, a new live-action film centered around the rock icon, has landed at 20th Century Studios. The project, which was reported to be in the works late last month, is inspired by Warren Zanes' 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. The Bear and The Iron Claw star Jeremy Allen White is in talks to star as Springsteen. Deliver Me From Nowhere will be written and directed by Crazy Heart's Scott Cooper. Producers will include Zanes, Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and outgoing Netflix executive Scott Stuber. Springsteen, as well as his longtime manager Jon Landau, will both be involved with the development of Deliver Me From Nowhere. Production is expected to begin this fall.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many," David Greenbaum, president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, said in a statement. "The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again."

What Is Deliver Me From Nowhere About?

Deliver Me From Nowhere tracks the behind-the-scenes production of Springsteen's album Nebraska, which is regarded to be his most important record. According to the book's description, Nebraska is rough and unfinished, recorded on cassette tape with a simple four-track recorder by Springsteen, alone in his bedroom, just as the digital future was announcing itself. And yet Springsteen now considers it his best album. Nebraska expressed a turmoil that was reflective of the mood of the country, but it was also a symptom of trouble in the artist's life, the beginnings of a mental breakdown that Springsteen would only talk about openly decades after the album's release.

"I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn't agree more," Cooper revealed. "Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That's the Bruce I've come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zanes' wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce's life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together."

