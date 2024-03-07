Spider-Man: Homecoming Star Joins Michael Jackson Biopic

Michael, the star-studded biopic chronicling the life of pop superstar Michael Jackson, is currently in the middle of production for a 2025 release date. The Lionsgate film, which will be directed by The Equalizer's Antoine Fuqua, has been assembling quite the ensemble cast thus far — and that will apparently include a former Marvel Cinematic Universe star.

On Wednesday night, a report indicated that Spider-Man: Homecoming and BlacKkKlansman actress Laura Harrier has joined the cast of Michael. Harrier is set to portray Suzanne de Passe, a music executive who had a key role in the early days of the Jackson 5. Harrier previously portrayed Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and has also had roles in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, as well as

the recent reboot of White Men Can't Jump.

What Is the Michael Jackson Biopic About?

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

"Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time," said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can't wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year."

Who Is Cast in the Michael Jackson Biopic?

Jaafar Jackson (Jackson's real-life nephew) has already been cast as adult Michael, with newcomer Juliano Krue Valdi set to play young Michael. Colman Domingo and Nia Long have been cast as the Jacksons' parents, Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson, with Miles Teller set to play Jackson's attorney, John Branca. Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson have been cast as the young and adult versions of Jermaine Jackson, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton will play the young and adult versions of Marlon Jackson, Judah Edward and Rhyan Hill will play the young and adult versions of Tito Jackson, and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones will play the young and adult versions of Jackie Jackson.

"I'm so honored to tell Michael's story," producer Graham King said in a statement when Michael began production. "It's been a long journey and I'm excited for the film to show audiences around the world a perspective of Michael that they've never seen."

What do you think of the newest casting surrounding the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael? Are you excited to see Laura Harrier join the film as Suzanne de Passe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Michael is set to be released exclusively in theaters on April 18th, 2025.

h/t: Variety