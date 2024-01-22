Netflix Film Boss Leaving Company

Scott Stuber, Netflix's film chief for the past two years, has announced he's leaving the company. Once in charge of greenlighting films for the most popular streaming platform in the land, Stuber is departing to launch a new film venture. According to Bloomberg's initial reporting, Stuber has secured funding for the yet-to-be-announced business, though it's said the company will focus on making films and television shows.

"Seven years ago, Reed and Ted offered me the amazing opportunity to join Netflix and create a new home for original movies," Stuber said in a statement obtained by the magazine. "I am proud of what we accomplished and am so grateful to all the filmmakers and talent who trusted us to help tell their stories. Thank you to Ted, Reed, Greg, Bela and the entire team, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future."

Stuber joined the platform in 2017 and oversaw the acquisitions of some of the streamer's biggest films including Bird Box, Red Notice, and Glass Onion.

"He attracted unbelievable creative talent to Netflix, making us a premiere film studio," Sarandos added in a separate statement. "Under his leadership, we've become the most nominated studio for three years in a row at the Academy Awards. Scott, thank you for your leadership and friendship and I can't wait to see what's next."

Stuber is set to continue working at Netflix for the better part of two months, at which point he'll be replaced by someone chosen by Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

"What Scott has accomplished in seven years is nothing short of amazing," she added. "He created a world-class film studio, not only by working with established filmmakers, but also finding and supporting first time creators. I hope to find new ways to continue to work together."

Prior to his time at Netflix, Stuber ran Bluegrass Films which produced movies like Ted, The Break-Up, You Me and Dupree, and Role Models. Under his tutelage, Netflix films have been nominated for over 100 Academy Awards.