The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Top Choice to Play Bruce Springsteen in New Movie

Jeremy Allen White might be going from The Bear to The Boss. On Tuesday, a new report suggested that White is the top choice to portray Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, a new narrative film centered around the rock icon. Deliver Me From Nowhere would be written and directed by Scott Cooper, and produced by departing Netflix chief Scott Stuber as well as Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith Vein and Eric Robinson. Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau, are reportedly actively involved with the film.

The report stresses that the filmmakers have yet to formally begin negotiations with White, who is also known for projects such as The Iron Claw and Shameless. Production on Deliver Me From Nowhere would begin in the fall in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey, presumably after White finishes production on The Bear, which will reportedly film its third and fourth season back to back.

What Is Deliver Me From Nowhere About?

Based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, Deliver Me From Nowhere tracks the behind-the-scenes production of Springsteen's album Nebraska, which is regarded to be his most important record. According to the book's description, Nebraska is rough and unfinished, recorded on cassette tape with a simple four-track recorder by Springsteen, alone in his bedroom, just as the digital future was announcing itself. And yet Springsteen now considers it his best album.

Nebraska expressed a turmoil that was reflective of the mood of the country, but it was also a symptom of trouble in the artist's life, the beginnings of a mental breakdown that Springsteen would only talk about openly decades after the album's release.

Will Jeremy Allen White Play a Superhero?

In recent years, White has become a pretty popular fancast for the superhero world, especially amid his award-winning success on The Bear. As he revealed in an interview late last year, he actually missed out on the chance to join some sort of superhero franchise, after having a meeting with executives on the topic.

"I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude," White revealed. "I think I played it all wrong... [I said,] 'Tell me about why should I do your movie.' They were like, 'F-ck you,'" White says. "And I was like, 'Right on.'"

"I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor's career has ended up in that place," White explained, before adding in a later portion of the interview. "They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies... I played it the way I wanted to play it."

