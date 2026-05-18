40 Years Later, An Iconic Transformers Movie is Returning to Theaters in 4K

Transformers is one of the biggest movie franchises in the world today, but not every fan knows how far back that legacy goes. Michael Bay took the franchise forward by leaps and bounds by finally making the Transformers look real (and spectacular) as live-action robots that could rearrange their parts into vehicular disguises. However, Bay’s vision of the franchise was very much his own; most fans got into Transformers because one iteration of the cartoon series caught their eye at the right age. But there was one Transformers theatrical experience that predated Bay’s run by decades.

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This year marks the 40th anniversary of the very first Transformers movie that hit theaters, which was titled (fittingly enough), Transformers: The Movie (1986). And to celebrate the four decades that have passed, Hasbro and Fathom Entertainment are giving Transformers: The Movie the kind of re-release it deserves.

Transformers: The Movie (1986) 4K Version Is Headed to Theaters

Marvel Productions – Toei Animation

Transformers: The Movie will be re-released in theaters on September 17, 2026, which is also known as “Transformers Day” (since the original G1 animated series premiered on that date in 1984). In a press statement, Hasbro and Fathom Entertainment state that they are “collaborating to bring The Transformers: The Movie back to theaters for the animated film’s 40th anniversary so fans can relive the action, the music, and that moment.” The film will roll out in theaters beginning September 17 in honor of Transformers Day.”

“For decades, TRANSFORMERS fans have carried this film with them, which is a testament to its storytelling and lasting cultural impact,” Alyse D’Antuono, Vice President, Global Brand & Franchise Strategy, Action Brands, Hasbro, said in a statement. “Bringing it back to theaters is an opportunity for longtime fans to relive it together, and for new audiences to experience a defining chapter of Transformers history.”

Transformers Is Having Fun With Fans’ Trauma

Marvel Productions – Toei Animation

Transformers: The Movie became a generational cult classic largely because it traumatized an entire generation of kids. The film shocked the entire fandom when it killed off a significant portion of the G1 cartoon characters in its first act, including the brutal brawl between Optimus Prime and Megatron, which left the Autobots leader dead, and the Decepticon leader near-death, and in need of a complete overhaul (into the upgraded villain, “Galvatron”). The film turned out to be a backdoor reboot, introducing a whole new cast of Autobots (led by Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime), while new lore introduced bigger threats (literally), such as the planet-sized Transformer, Unicron. It wasn’t a successful bait-and-switch, though, and Optimus Prime and the classic Transformers were eventually brought back to headline the franchise again.

This anniversary re-release is turning Millennial trauma into viral marketing. It plays up the trauma of Transformers: The Movie, going so far as to call this anniversary re-release an “Apology Tour” and using an image of Optimus Prime’s corpse as a meme, complete with a pun-heavy caption, “40 years later, it still hits like a truck.”

“Few films have had a stronger and more lasting legacy than Transformers: The Movie,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer for Fathom Entertainment. “Even 40 years later, this animated feature film remains a defining moment for fans across generations. Fathom is thrilled to team up with Hasbro to give audiences the opportunity to experience The Transformers: The Movie together in 4K on the big screen.”

Transformers: The Movie has a surprisingly prestigious voice cast, including Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime), Frank Welker (Megatron), Orson Welles (Unicron), Judd Nelson (Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime), Leonard Nimoy (Galvatron), Eric Idle (Wrek-Gar) and Robert Stack (Ultra Magnus).

Synopsis: “Originally released in 1986, Transformers: The Movie marked the franchise’s first feature film and raised the stakes in ways audiences did not see coming. What started as an epic battle between Autobots and Decepticons quickly became something more, introducing the Autobot Matrix of Leadership, the planet-devouring Unicron, and a turning point that left a generation of fans emotionally unprepared for what a children’s film could deliver.”