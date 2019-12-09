Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground Final Trailer Released

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with Netflix and director Michael Bay to attempt the most Michael Bay movie of Michael Bay’s career. By the looks of all the trailers so far, it seems safe to say that they have done just that. Explosions, wide shots, fast cars, and even bigger explosions fill each ad for 6 Underground. The final trailer was released online Monday morning and it’s more of the same, but also manages to show a little bit of the story this time around.

Reynolds can be seen smiling and winking throughout the entire trailer, which tells you everything you need to know about the movie. It looks absolutely wild and a ton of fun, especially for those making it. You can check out the final trailer for 6 Underground in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

6 Underground tells the story of a group of people who decide to fake their own deaths in order to fight worldwide crime as vigilantes. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the film:

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no.’ 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

Writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese penned the script for 6 Underground. The film also stars Melanie Laurent, Payman Maadi, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, and Dave Franco.

Are you looking forward to 6 Underground? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

6 Underground will arrive on Netflix on December 13th.