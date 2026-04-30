A ‘90s Sci-Fi Cult Classic Just Joined Paramount+ (But It’s Modern Remake Is Hard To Find)

The 1990s were a great period for sci-fi, and one of the decade’s most iconic cult classics just started streaming on Paramount+, but fans will have a hard time finding its 2012 remake. The streamer has a pretty deep catalog of science fiction titles, ranging from the entire Star Trek universe to movies like Interstellar. Unfortunately, when the streamer grew its lineup in April with the arrival of one of the best ‘90s sci-fi films, it didn’t bring its modern remake with it.

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On April 1st, Paramount+ added Total Recall, the 1990 sci-fi movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a construction worker who buys fake memories of a Mars vacation only to discover his life is a lie, launching him into a violent, mind-bending conspiracy to uncover his true identity as a secret agent on a revolution-torn Mars. With the ongoing reboot and remake craze in Hollywood, it came as little surprise when a Total Recall remake hit theaters in 2012, but the movie is pretty difficult to find on streaming. The movie, which saw Colin Farrell take over as Douglas Quaid, is currently only available on Fandango at Home and is not on any of the major streamers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Total Recall Is One of the Most Rewatchable Sci-Fi Films of the 1990s

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Total Recall doesn’t just hold a cult classic distinction, it’s also considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and that stance doesn’t change even after multiple viewings. The movie perfectly blended Schwarzenegger’s star power with Verhoeven’s violent satire in a fast-paced sci-fi adventure that excelled at world-building, including futuristic Mars landscapes, mutants, and technologies, and featured groundbreaking practical effects, which hold up better than modern CGI. Decades after its release, the movie’s ambiguous plot still has audiences debating whether the events are real or a memory implant. And while the movie is a violent action extravaganza filled with over-the-top action and gore, including shootings, stabbings, impalement, blood, and severed limbs (it’s so violent it was originally given an X-rating before being cut to an R), Total Recall also packs plenty of thematic depth, touching on themes of fascism and media.

Total Recall ultimately scored a “Certified Fresh” 81% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 79% audience rating, and it remains a quintessential 90s sci-fi cult classic. Its 2012 remake, however, wasn’t quite able to achieve the same success. The film lacked the charm, satire, and humor of the 1990 original, feeling more like a bland, overly serious action movie than the unique, satirical pulp of the original. The film also lacked the practical effects charm of the classic, relying too heavily on CGI.

Other Sci-Fi Movies Now on Paramount+

April was a great month for sci-fi at Paramount+. In addition to Total Recall, the streamer stocked titles like Arrival, Deep Impact, Galaxy Quest, and several Terminator movies. Paramount+ will add another major expansion to its sci-fi catalog on May 1st, when the Battlestar Galactica franchise – including Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries, Battlestar Galactica: Seasons 1-4, Battlestar Galactica: The Plan, and Caprica: Season 1 – joins the platform.

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