May is Going to Be a Huge Month for Battlestar Galactica Fans

While there have been no shortage of excellent sci-fi television series in the 21st century to date, there’s one that stands out above them all as the best of the best. That series is Battlestar Galactica. The series, a reimagining of the 1978 television series of the same name created by Glen A. Larson, kicked off as a three-hour miniseries in 2003 before getting four regular seasons, a feature-length film, and a prequel series. Even 17 years after its final episode, Battlestar Galactica continues to have influence over sci-fi television and now, the franchise has found a brand-new streaming home as of May 1st.

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Beginning May 1st, the Battlestar Galactica franchise arrives on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV, thanks to a deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. Available on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV (the latter of which you can stream for free) will be Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries, Battlestar Galactica: Seasons 1-4, and Battlestar Galactica: The Plan. Available to Paramount+ subscribers only is Caprica: Season 1.

Unfamiliar with Battlestar Galactica? Here’s What You Need to Know About Each Offering

The arrival of the Battlestar Galactica franchise on Pluto TV and Paramount+ will make it easier than ever for fans to stream the iconic series, but it will also give new viewers a chance to check out a franchise that is nothing short of legendary. Here’s everything you need to know about each of the programs.

Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries – The beloved and groundbreaking Battlestar Galactica returns with an eye-dazzling update starring Academy Award nominees Edward James Olmos as Commander Adama and Mary McDonnell as President of the rag tag Battlestar fleet — humanity’s last remnants searching for their true home. Fleeing the mechanoid Cylon race that destroyed their home world, the Battlestar Galactica survivors meet a staggering array of mind-blowing challenges in a powerful new miniseries of epic proportions.

Battlestar Galactica: Seasons 1-4 – The sole survivors of a devastating sneak attack by the robot Cylons are forced to flee the Twelve Colonies of Mankind are in their one remaining warship, the outdated Galactica. Pursued by the ruthless Cylons, some of whom have now taken human form, Commander Adama and Lieutenant Starbuck lead these last remnants of humanity in search of the fabled thirteenth colony… on a planet called Earth.

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan – They Cylons began as humanity’s robot servants. They rebelled and evolved and now they look like us. Their plan is simple: destroy the race that enslaved them. But when their devastating attack leaves human survivors, the Cylons have to improvise. Battlestar Galactica: The Plan tells the story of two powerful Cylon leaders, working separately, and their determination to finish the task.

Caprica: Season 1 – Set 50 years before Battlestar Galactica, on the vibrant world of Caprica in a culture close to our own, two dynamic, rival families, the Graystones and the Adamas, live separately on opposite ends of society until brought together by tragedy. Their ensuing struggle will determine the fate of the 12 Colonies. Their bitter rivalry will bring the end of life as they know it. Their children are the future.

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