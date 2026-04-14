A Nickelodeon Movie Based on One of the Most Iconic Nicktoons Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the place to be for Nickelodeon fans. The platform is the primary streaming hub for Nickelodeon content, boasting a deep catalog of classics and modern hits ranging from The Wild Thornberrys to SpongeBob SquarePants, Max & the Midknights, and more. That extensive lineup just grew with the arrival of a Nickelodeon movie that is based on one of the best classic Nicktoons!

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If you were a kid during the ‘90s, you probably gathered around your TV to watch Hey Arnold!. The show, which ran for five seasons and 100 episodes and followed the daily life of a fourth-grader with a football-shaped head, remains one of Nickelodeon’s best Nicktoons and a quintessential ‘90s kid show. During the peak of its run from 1996 until 2004, the show got the movie treatment with Hey Arnold!: The Movie in 2002, and fans can finally revisit it on streaming more than 20 years later. Hey Arnold!: The Movie started streaming on Paramount+ on April 1st, joining the original show and 2017’s Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie on the platform.

Hey Arnold!: The Movie Is a Great Expansion of the Nickelodeon Classic

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If you’re looking for a nostalgia boost, Hey Arnold!: The Movie can’t be missed on Paramount+. Essentially serving as a long-form episode, the movie centers around Arnold and his best friend Gerald in a race against time to save their neighborhood. When a ruthless corporate industrialist named Mr. Scheck comes in with plans to demolish the neighborhood for a shopping mall, the two friends embark on a mission to recover a missing legal document that would declare the neighborhood a historical landmark and save it from the wrecking ball.

Hey Arnold!: The Movie isn’t perfect – in fact, it holds rotten 29% and 37% critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes – but it’s still a deeply nostalgic and fun watch for those who grew up with the show. The movie is truly authentic to the TV series, maintaining the same writing style, music, and atmosphere, and even retaining the heart and urban charm of the Nickelodeon show and its underdog theme with a great David vs. Goliath quest. There are plenty of heartfelt character moments as the plucky kids once again exceed the expectations of adults, and just as many laugh-out-loud scenes, in large part thanks to Grandma Gertie, and it all leads to a climactic action scene that is worth the wait.

What’s New on Paramount+?

April is a great month for Paramount+ subscribers of all ages. Sticking to kid-friendly content, the platform recently added titles like Mosley, Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back), and PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story. There are also plenty of new streaming options for older viewers, including Catch Me If You Can, Galaxy Quest, He’s Just Not That into You, the Paranormal Activity movies, and Saving Private Ryan.

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