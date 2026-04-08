Nickelodeon’s Next Nicktoons Crossover is Its Most Bizarre Yet

Nickelodeon has long made a name for itself thanks to its original programming focused on younger audiences, with the NickToons in particular making a big name for the cable network. With the likes of Invader Zim, Her Arnold, Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more helping the brand line continue for decades, the animated figures are still finding ways to stay in the public eye. In a wild twist, a new Nickelodeon crossover will see the animated stars competing on the court. While this might not be an animated crossover, it goes to show the staying power the Nicktoons have achieved over the decades.

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Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! has been announced as a crossover video game that will feature fifteen characters from the NickToons library, and even a few major characters that might not fall under this umbrella. On top of characters like Zim, Rocko, Aang, Angelica, Danny Phantom, and Spongebob, the game will also feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Michaelangelo and the lasagna-eating tabby, Garfield. Set to arrive on May 28th next month, the game is one of the strangest crossovers for the Nickelodeon stars, though it is far from the first that landed in recent years. You can check out the debut trailer below.

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The NickToons Return

Paramount

Here’s a breakdown of the features that make up this wild Nickelodeon crossover, if you want to learn more about the animated figures picking up tennis rackets for animation superiority:

All-Star Nickelodeon Characters – Pick your star player from among 15 iconic Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more!

– Pick your star player from among 15 iconic Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more! Play It Your Style – Choose from over 500 outfits and accessories to customize your Nickelodeon character your way, and show off your personality on the tennis court. Turn the tide of the match with powerful ultimate abilities that are unique to every character!

– Choose from over 500 outfits and accessories to customize your Nickelodeon character your way, and show off your personality on the tennis court. Turn the tide of the match with powerful ultimate abilities that are unique to every character! Play Solo or Local One-Versus-One – Challenge a friend or family member to a one-versus-one couch cooperative split-screen tennis match, or play in Story Mode at your own speed!

– Challenge a friend or family member to a one-versus-one couch cooperative split-screen tennis match, or play in Story Mode at your own speed! Instant Fun for Everyone – You don’t need to be a pro to have fun! Start playing instantly with easy-to-learn controls, accessible for the entire family.

– You don’t need to be a pro to have fun! Start playing instantly with easy-to-learn controls, accessible for the entire family. Multiple Ways to Play – From classic matches to fun mini-games, there’s something for everyone. Embark on a narrated Story Mode, dive into Mini-Games for extra fun, or rise to the top in Tournament Mode to claim your victory!

The Nickelodeon Crossovers of Yore

Image courtesy of Gameloft and Nickelodeon

On top of this upcoming crossover, the Nickelodeon universe has met quite often thanks to the world of video games. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl pitted the animated characters against one another in a fighting game to test out their strength on the battlefield. The NickToons raced one another in Nickelodeon Kart Races, which received several games under this umbrella. There have also been entries such as NickToons Unite, which created an action game that smashed many of these characters together. Luckily, there have also been times when these universes have collided in the animation world.

Over the NickToons’ history, there have been several times in which these Nickelodeon universes have collided. Perhaps one of the earliest was when Rugrats’ Chucky encountered the likes of Krumm, Oblina, and Ickis from Aaahh!! Real Monsters. Following this meet-up, the next major union occurred thanks to the film Rugrats Go Wild, which saw Nickelodeon’s popular babies meeting The Wild Thornberrys on the silver screen. From here, the worlds of Jimmy Neutron and Fairly Odd Parents collided in several specials, and the NickToons have been meeting one another ever since in wild ways.

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