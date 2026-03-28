Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2026

We’ve arrived at the last weekend of March and while spring is definitely here, as the saying goes April showers bring May flowers which means there are going to be plenty of days in the upcoming month where you might just want to stay home with something good to stream. Fortunately, this is the time of the month when streaming services update subscribers on what’s coming in the month ahead and now, Paramount+ has offered up their list of new arrivals and there is plenty to look forward to.

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April is front-loaded with a strong list of movies coming to the service on the first day of the month. Wayne’s World and its sequel both hit the platform on the same day if you’re looking for a mini marathon of nostalgic comedy while the Paranormal Activity franchise also drops on the first if you need a good scare. On the television side of things, there’s a wide range of things from full seasons of multiple Tyler Perry shows and the season 2 finale of Matlock later in the month. Want to see all Paramount+ has in store for April? Check out the complete list below!

April 1st

All The Queen’s Men (Season 1-4)

Average Joe (Season 1)

Bigger (Season 1-2)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 1-7)

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons (Season 1-2)

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Season 1-3)

Diarra From Detroit (Season 1)

Digman! (Season 2)

Game Shakers (Season 1-3)

Instant Mom (Season 1-3)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 1-10)

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 1-6)

Single Ladies (Season 1-3)

T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (Season 2-6)

The Soul Man (Season 1-5)

Tyler Perry’s Bruh (Season 1-4)

2 Days In The Valley

A.C.O.D.

Abandon

Addams Family Values

Adventureland

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Allied

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Arctic Tale

Arrival

Asking for It

Assassin Club

Atlantic City

Big Jake

Black Snake Moan

Breach

Breakdown

Catch Me If You Can

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Clear and Present Danger

Cool World

Cujo

Cypher

Day of the Fight*

Deep Impact

Drillbit Taylor

Extraordinary Measures

Fist of Fury

Forbidden City Cop

Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For*

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Galaxy Quest

Gangs of New York

Happy, Texas

Hard Rain

He’s Just Not That Into You

Heartburn

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hondo

I Love You, Man

Incident at Oglala

Into The Wild

It Takes Two

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)

Million Dollar Baby

Mindhunters

Mirror Mirror

Mob Town

Molly’s Game*

Monstrous*

Mosley

Nebraska

Night of the Sicario

No Code Of Conduct

Once Upon A Time In The West

Outside Providence

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Paycheck

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Peep World*

Primal Fear

Private Parts

Reindeer Games

Restoration

Rounders

Rush

Sarafina!

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Shall We Dance?

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Small Soldiers

Smoke Signals

Soul Men*

Strange Wilderness

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

Terminator: Dark Fate

Terms of Endearment

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Tintin

The Aviator

The Core

The English Patient

The Evening Star

The Hoax

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Peacemaker

The Quiet American

The Social Network

The Substance of Fire

The Truman Show

The United States of Leland

The Warrior

The Weather Man

The Woman in Black

The Wood

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead

Top Five

Top Secret!

Total Recall

True Grit

Universal Soldier

Urban Cowboy

V for Vengeance

View from the Top

Villain

Vindicta

Walking Out*

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Yes, Madam!

April 4th

Made For March | Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Episode 101)

April 5th

Made For March | Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Episodes 102 & 103)

April 6th

PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story (new special)

April 7th

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (Season 1-5)

Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 2 and Season 4 part 1)

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas (Season 1 part 1)

April 8th

The Masters 2026**

April 14th

You Don’t Know Where I’m From, Dawg | Paramount+ Original Docuseries

April 15th

First Wives Club (Season 3)

Lil Kev (Season 1)

The Loud House: European Adventure (new special)

The Michael Blackson Show (Season 1)

The Ms. Pat Show (Season 1-5)

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (Season 5-7)

American Gangster: Trap Queens (Season 3-4)

Carl Weber’s The Family Business (Season 4-6)

Haus of Vicious (Season 1-2)

Sacrifice (Season 1)

April 18th

Made For March | Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Episode 104)

April 20

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie | Paramount+ Exclusive

April 22nd

DORA: Magic Mermaid Adventures (new special)

April 23rd

Matlock (Season 2 final)

April 28th

My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders | Paramount+ Original Docuseries

April 29th

American Gangster (Season 1)

Angel (Season 1)

Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans (Season 1)

Caught Up (Season 1)

House on Fire (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 6)

Legacy (Season 1)

Kenan & Kel (Season 3-4)

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!