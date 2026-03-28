Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2026

We’ve arrived at the last weekend of March and while spring is definitely here, as the saying goes April showers bring May flowers which means there are going to be plenty of days in the upcoming month where you might just want to stay home with something good to stream. Fortunately, this is the time of the month when streaming services update subscribers on what’s coming in the month ahead and now, Paramount+ has offered up their list of new arrivals and there is plenty to look forward to.
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April is front-loaded with a strong list of movies coming to the service on the first day of the month. Wayne’s World and its sequel both hit the platform on the same day if you’re looking for a mini marathon of nostalgic comedy while the Paranormal Activity franchise also drops on the first if you need a good scare. On the television side of things, there’s a wide range of things from full seasons of multiple Tyler Perry shows and the season 2 finale of Matlock later in the month. Want to see all Paramount+ has in store for April? Check out the complete list below!
April 1st
All The Queen’s Men (Season 1-4)
Average Joe (Season 1)
Bigger (Season 1-2)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 1-7)
Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons (Season 1-2)
College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Season 1-3)
Diarra From Detroit (Season 1)
Digman! (Season 2)
Game Shakers (Season 1-3)
Instant Mom (Season 1-3)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 1-10)
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 1-6)
Single Ladies (Season 1-3)
T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (Season 2-6)
The Soul Man (Season 1-5)
Tyler Perry’s Bruh (Season 1-4)
2 Days In The Valley
A.C.O.D.
Abandon
Addams Family Values
Adventureland
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Allied
An Inconvenient Truth
An Unfinished Life
Arctic Tale
Arrival
Asking for It
Assassin Club
Atlantic City
Big Jake
Black Snake Moan
Breach
Breakdown
Catch Me If You Can
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Clear and Present Danger
Cool World
Cujo
Cypher
Day of the Fight*
Deep Impact
Drillbit Taylor
Extraordinary Measures
Fist of Fury
Forbidden City Cop
Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For*
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Galaxy Quest
Gangs of New York
Happy, Texas
Hard Rain
He’s Just Not That Into You
Heartburn
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hondo
I Love You, Man
Incident at Oglala
Into The Wild
It Takes Two
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)
Million Dollar Baby
Mindhunters
Mirror Mirror
Mob Town
Molly’s Game*
Monstrous*
Mosley
Nebraska
Night of the Sicario
No Code Of Conduct
Once Upon A Time In The West
Outside Providence
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Paycheck
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
Peep World*
Primal Fear
Private Parts
Reindeer Games
Restoration
Rounders
Rush
Sarafina!
Saving Private Ryan
Seabiscuit
Shall We Dance?
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Small Soldiers
Smoke Signals
Soul Men*
Strange Wilderness
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
Terminator: Dark Fate
Terms of Endearment
The Addams Family
The Adventures of Tintin
The Aviator
The Core
The English Patient
The Evening Star
The Hoax
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Peacemaker
The Quiet American
The Social Network
The Substance of Fire
The Truman Show
The United States of Leland
The Warrior
The Weather Man
The Woman in Black
The Wood
Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead
Top Five
Top Secret!
Total Recall
True Grit
Universal Soldier
Urban Cowboy
V for Vengeance
View from the Top
Villain
Vindicta
Walking Out*
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Yes, Madam!
April 4th
Made For March | Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Episode 101)
April 5th
Made For March | Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Episodes 102 & 103)
April 6th
PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story (new special)
April 7th
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (Season 1-5)
Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 2 and Season 4 part 1)
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas (Season 1 part 1)
April 8th
The Masters 2026**
April 14th
You Don’t Know Where I’m From, Dawg | Paramount+ Original Docuseries
April 15th
First Wives Club (Season 3)
Lil Kev (Season 1)
The Loud House: European Adventure (new special)
The Michael Blackson Show (Season 1)
The Ms. Pat Show (Season 1-5)
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (Season 5-7)
American Gangster: Trap Queens (Season 3-4)
Carl Weber’s The Family Business (Season 4-6)
Haus of Vicious (Season 1-2)
Sacrifice (Season 1)
April 18th
Made For March | Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Episode 104)
April 20
Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie | Paramount+ Exclusive
April 22nd
DORA: Magic Mermaid Adventures (new special)
April 23rd
Matlock (Season 2 final)
April 28th
My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders | Paramount+ Original Docuseries
April 29th
American Gangster (Season 1)
Angel (Season 1)
Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans (Season 1)
Caught Up (Season 1)
House on Fire (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 6)
Legacy (Season 1)
Kenan & Kel (Season 3-4)
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!