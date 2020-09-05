A Nicolas Cage FIlm Has Been Dominating Netflix Charts This Week

When a fresh new movie with even an ounce of charisma or a notable star arrives on Netflix, you can usually bank on it making a splash, but even big red couldn't have predicted this one. On August 27th the 2013 feature film The Frozen Ground, starring Nicolas Cage, Vanessa Hudgens, and John Cusack, debuted on the service and it didn't take long for it to start climbing the charts. The film has become the most watched movie on the platform for the week according to Flix Patrol, dominating originals like Project Power, The Sleepover, and the interactive Boss Baby: Get That Baby.

The film jumped to the #10 most popular movie in the United States on Saturday, August 29 after being available for just two days before immediately leaping to the #1 spot on both August 30 and 31st. The Frozen Ground became the #2 most popular piece of content on Netflix as a whole for two days, beaten out by only Cobra Kai on Netflix. As of this writing it's #9 on Netflix total and the #5 feature film on the service.

Written and directed by Scott Walker, the official description for The Frozen Ground reads: "Alaska Trooper Jack Holcombe (Cage) believes Robert Hansen (Cusack) is a serial killer who abducts young girls, tortures and sexually assaults them, then kills them. But Holcombe doesn't have enough evidence to get a search warrant for Hansen's premises. Holcombe knows that one victim, Cyndy Paulsen (Hudgens), somehow survived, so he decides to seek her help, but he finds that she's now a junkie with trust issues. Holcombe has to earn her trust; meanwhile, Hansen is still hunting and killing girls."

The full list of Top 10 feature films on Netflix for this week can be found below.