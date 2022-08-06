Actress Anne Heche Reportedly Severely Burned After Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche has reportedly been taken to the hospital with severe injuries, after a fiery car crash in the Los Angeles area on Friday, August 5th. According to a report from TMZ, Heche crashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which caused both her vehicle and the house in question to catch on fire. Their reporting indicates that she initially crashed a blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex, then drove away, only to crash into the nearby home shortly after. While her condition is currently unknown, Heche is reportedly intubated at the local hospital, but is expected to survive.

Heche is best known for her Emmy-nominated work on the soap opera Another World, which saw her portraying the characters Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. Her filmography also includes projects like the remake of Psycho, as well as Six Days Seven Nights, Gracie's Choice, Vanished, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Donnie Brasco. She also voiced Suyin Beifong on the Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff The Legend of Korra.

This accident comes after Heche previously made headlines in August of 2000 for briefly being admitted into a psychiatric unit, after she entered the home of a complete stranger in the Fresno area while on ecstasy. Heche has been open about her experiences with mental illness in the past, arguing in 2001 that she was "insane" for the first 31 years of her life due to sexual abuse she had suffered as a child from her father, and that she had previously created a fantasy world in her mind to make herself feel safe.

"I drank," Heche told ABC News in 2020. "I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did anything I could to get the shame out of my life... I'm not crazy, but it's a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me."

More recently, Heche spoke about her experience dating Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000, arguing that it led to her being blacklisted from Hollywood for a decade.

"This wasn't a long-term love affair," Heche told Page Six last year. "This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid."

"I didn't do a studio picture for 10 years," Heche continued. "I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture."