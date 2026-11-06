Adam Driver Reveals Why He Finally Said Yes to Kevin Feige for X-Men

Among the many X-Men casting confirmations that came through at D23 this year was Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, and finally, he has shared why (after years of apparently turning down other roles) he agreed to join the MCU in . There was considerable speculation that Driver was going to be in X-Men ahead of this official announcement, although Kevin Feige cast some doubts with his comments about the “tradition” of Marvel approaching Driver with possible Marvel roles only for him to politely decline. Clearly, X-Men was the exception, and now audiences know why.

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Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Driver confirmed that he has turned down other Marvel roles but revealed his personal connection to the X-Men franchise and why this was the project that finally won him over. Check out his specific comments as well as a video of the interview below.

Driver Grew Up Loving the X-Men, And Now He’s Determined to Get It Right

With his Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Driver confirmed that Feige wasn’t joking; he really has been offered multiple Marvel roles and passed on them each time—until Mister Sinister, that is. Speaking to Kimmel, Driver said, “I was a fan of the other things too, but this one felt like a right time, and then it’s X-Men.” Driver said that the role is therefore “huge” and “a big deal” for him, explaining, “I was a big X-Men fan when I was a kid.” Of the role, Driver added, “It was really X-Men and Jake Schreier, who’s the director, his idea for it, and that it’s Kevin Feige. You know, it all kind of came together. The script is really cool.”

Driver also emphasized that he’s dedicated to getting it right, saying, “A lot of people are going to watch it, and if it’s bad, you know, a lot of people will see you being bad. Plus, I don’t want to mess it up. I’m a huge fan of X-Men.” With these new insights from Driver, it really does sound like MCU fans should be more confident than ever in the upcoming X-Men installment. From the director to the script and, of course, to Driver’s dedication, it seems as though Disney and Marvel are taking this upcoming movie as seriously as fans are hoping—and, honestly, as seriously as it needs to be taken.

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While no single movie can truly make or break an entire franchise, especially one that has been ongoing for many years, the MCU does arguably need X-Men to do well. For one, it will come after Avengers: Secret Wars, at which point the MCU is said to be getting a soft reboot, but for another, this is something that MCU fans have been waiting literal years for. Hopefully, as Driver’s comments seem to indicate, the movie will live up to those high expectations.

Are you looking forward to seeing Adam Driver as Mister Sinister? Let us know (and why) in the comments down below.