Adam Sandler's Best Movies Are Heading to Peacock Next Month

April Fool's Day may be all about pranks and jokes, but this year's celebration will be focused on a different kind of comedy. At least, for the folks out there with a Peacock subscription. The start of the new month will see the streaming service add a ton of new movies to its lineup. Among them are a few of the most beloved films to star comedy icon Adam Sandler, making Peacock the go-to service for Sandler's best titles.

A couple of the Sandman's first feature films remain the most popular amongst movie fans. Of course, when you think about the most iconic Sandler movies, your mind probably goes to the one-two punch of Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. The two 1990s hits captured everything people loved about Sandler's brand of comedy and made him one of the biggest comedians on the planet.

The third Sandler movie joining Peacock in April is The Waterboy, which sees the comedian star as a young H2O expert who helps lead a failing football team to glory.

These Sandler films are far from the only titles set to join Peaock's streaming roster next month. Here's the full list of movies hitting Peacock on April 1st:

8 Mile, 2002

Baby Mama, 2008

Billy Madison, 1995

Blue Valentine, 2011

The Boy Next Door, 2015

Bridesmaids, 2011

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Bulletproof, 1996

The Change-Up, 2011

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Doom, 2005

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

The Fighting Temptations, 2003

For Love of the Game, 1999

Gandhi, 1982

Gangs of New York, 2003

Ghost Rider, 2007

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance, 2012

Half Baked, 1998

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

The Help, 2011

How High, 2001

Jumanji, 1995

The Karate Kid, 2010

Memoirs of a Geisha, 2005

Mercury Rising, 1998

Moneyball, 2011

Oblivion, 2013

Penguins of Madagascar, 2014

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016

Ride Along 2, 2016

Snatch, 2000

Spy Game, 2001

Waist Deep, 2006

Wanted, 2008

The Waterboy, 1998

Waterworld, 1995

