Netflix Releases Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Netflix has released the trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the upcoming sequel featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a husband-and-wife crime-solving duo. The movie, coming to Netflix in March, is a follow-up to their 2019 movie, which forced a husband-and-wife team to become super sleuths in order to solve a murder on a yacht, with the obvious dangers and ticking clocks that entails. This time, they will be trying to track down a friend Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who is kidnapped from his own wedding...but given the "murder" in the title, we're guessing that someone isn't going to make it through the first act.

The first installment featured a stacked cast that also included Gemma Arterton, Luke Evans, John Kani, and Terrence Stamp. Kani is back again this time, along with a cast that includes Mark Strong, Kuhoo Verma, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Tony Goldwyn. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick from a script by James Vanderbilt, and is being produced as part of the overall deal between Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and Netflix.

You can see the trailer below.

For those who missed it, Murder Mystery centers on a New York City cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston), who finally take a long-promised European vacation. A chance encounter on the overseas flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the "super yacht" of an elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince, who turns up murdered. The rich family is looking at the outsiders as prime suspects, to to clear their name, Nick and Audrey must solve the mystery themselves.

Apparently, it went so well that they made an ongoing thing of it. Here's how Netflix's official synopsis describes the sequel:

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.