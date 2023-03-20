Drew Barrymore Teases Her Next Big Project With Adam Sandler

The duo of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have made a total of three romantic comedies together since the year 1998. They kicked off their on-screen partnership with The Wedding Singer, followed it up with 2004's 50 First Dates, and most recently collaborated in 2014's Blended. The longtime friends are now looking for their fourth project together. Barrymore and Sandler will make another movie together, it's now just a matter of finding the right story.

Barrymore recently spoke with ET Canada at the Mark Twain Honors and opened up about her on-screen future with Sandler. According to her, the two are "actively seeking" they're next film together.

"We might have mentioned something about it this morning. We're actively seeking," Barrymore said. "I think it's important for us to hook into it. Maybe not be redundant of something we've done in the past, but not try to prove we're doing something different just to prove it. It's like an alchemy, you know? And it'll be a little of this, a little of that."

"I will say this," she continued. "Adam and I seem to really know it when we know it. And we're like, 'This is is.'"

Barrymore went on to talk about what specific kind of project she and Sandler try to find together, as they want the films they do together to have personal connections for both of them.

"We work really hard in the writing to balance it out for the male-female perspective," she said. "We always try to infuse something that we really think is meaningful, as far as storylines, or what we relate to or what we want to see in a story, because we need that. We make it personal, even though it's not us up there."

Barrymore and Sandler's collaborations have remained favorites amongst rom-com fans over the years, and there has always been a hope that they would find a way to make more films together. The duo have teased new projects in the past, saying back in 2020 that they were talking about a potential collaboration. Now it seems there's really some traction.

